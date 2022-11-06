Cross country: Prairie Ridge’s Rachel Soukup takes 2nd at IHSA Class 2A state meet

PEORIA – Prairie Ridge senior Rachel Soukup and her teammates put the temporary tattoos on their right wrists on Friday like they do for every meet.
The words, which are the Wolves’ motto, read: “You are stronger than you know.” Soukup said it’s a reminder that when they cannot go anymore, that there is still more inside.
Soukup may have found every bit she had on Saturday as she raced to a runner-up finish in the Class 2A girls race at the IHSA Cross Country State Meet at Detweiller Park.
No one was going to catch Richland County’s Tatum David, who finished in 17:05.06, but no one else was close to Soukup in 17:24.51. Her finish was the highest in school history. Lincoln’s Becca Heitzig was third in 17:50.99.
Crystal Lake South, with 155 points, took fourth as a team in the Class 2A girls race, missing a trophy for the second consecutive year by four points. Grayslake Central (106) repeated as champion, followed by Lakes (125) and Washington (151).
“It feels really good. It’s a great way to end my senior season. This is what I was striving for today,” said Soukup, who will sign with NCAA Division I Belmont on Wednesday. “My goal was to stick with Tatum as much as I could and then maintain that distance and not let her go as much as I could. I kept my eyes on her, but she got out really fast.”
Wolves coach Kelly MacDonald, who has the motto permanently tattooed on her right arm, was not surprised at Soukup’s big run.
“In the back of my head, I thought she might be able to run with Tatum (David),” MacDonald said. “She’s been untested. She hasn’t seen her best days yet. Her best days lie ahead.”
The Detweiller course was a mess after heavy rains overnight and Saturday morning. The middle of the path was muddier, so some of the lead runners were able to get to sides of the path to avoid some of the more slippery spots.
“It’s kind of muddy everywhere,” Soukup said. “I kind of found that where the truck had been, the tire tracks were kind of packed down and it gave a little bit of rebound. I tried there or the grass.”
The top 25 runners in each race are awarded All-State status. South’s Bella Gonzalez (20th) and Cary-Grove’s Jocelyn Onstot (24th) also were Class 2A All-Staters. C-G’s Ada Saletnik was 26th, missing by one spot.
In the Class 3A girls race, Huntley twins Breanna and Brittney Burak (12th and 21st) and McHenry’s Danielle Jensen (14th) and Lynda Rotundo (25th) were All-Staters.
In Class 2A boys, Woodstock’s Ishan Patel was 12th and Prairie Ridge’s Will Gelon (19th) were All-Staters.
South girls coach Ken Greenfield got emotional about one mile into the race. The Gators ran the last few weeks without key contributor Colette Bacidore, who was out with leg injuries.
“I just saw them and we were running well and competing,” Greenfield said. “I wanted to see us come out with no fear and go chase. And you could see right away, at a mile, that was happening. That’s what I wanted to see.”
South’s Olivia Pinta was 37th, then the Gators’ Abby Machesky, Victoria Pinta and Gianna Pinta came across in 47th through 49th.
“The last 300 I told Victoria to go,” said Gianna Pinta, a senior sister of twins Olivia and Victoria. “That was really cool to finish like that.”
South won three sectional titles in a row, but there was no state meet in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m so proud of our team,” Gators senior Anna McDermott said. “We’ve been working so hard. Even though the conditions are what they are, we’re just going to go out and do it. To see that it ended like this, I couldn’t be happier. I’m so excited.”
After finishing the Class 3A girls race, the Burak twins embraced in tears as they both were All-Staters.
“This is crazy to me because this has been my goal the whole season. I’ve been thinking about it a lot,” Brittney Burak said. “It was exciting to see it all come together. I heard people shouting places as I was running and I almost didn’t believe it.”
Brittney Burak will sign with Indiana State on Wednesday, Breanna will sign with Illinois State.
“I always dreamed of this, to see my sister do it too with me is really big,” said Breanna Burak, while shedding joyous tears. “We all came out here and knew conditions were going to be tough, but everyone’s running in the same place. It’s all about being mentally prepared for anything.
“Me not having a great race here last year really motivated me and helped me get my head in the right spot as far as what to expect and really believing in myself.”
Jensen was thrilled with her finish after taking 50th as a sophomore last year.
“I am so shocked. I was hoping for All-State, but I really didn’t think it was possible,” Jensen said. “I’m really happy with how that ended. I’m so excited. In 3A, these girls are insane, they’re so good. I’m so happy with it, all the work finally paid off.
“That was so exciting to see (Rotundo) get that in her senior year.”
In the Class 2A boys race, Patel picked up his first All-State honors while Gelon was a repeat All-Stater. Both were running with their qualifying teams as well.
“It was very tough. It was really hard. We got out faster than I thought we were going to,” Patel said. “A lot of mixed emotions, but I’m feeling great. That race was very difficult, but I felt like I did my job.
“I am beyond happy right now. I got out there and really attacked it and stuck with the right group. I’m really proud of myself for doing that.”
Gelon moved up four spots from last year’s state meet.
“It was crazy. I’m not very happy with what I did,” Gelon said. “With 1K to go, I started moving and passing like crazy. I took the turn and was feeling good. The conditions were tough.
“I’m proud of my guys. We’re not happy with how we did, but it’s a good experience for next year.”
The Wolves will return all of their top seven runners except senior Ian Mahon.
A few area runners who looked like they would have All-State performances had a tough time on Saturday.
Crystal Lake Central sophomore Hadley Ferrero was unable to run all week with a left calf strain she suffered at last week’s Kaneland Sectional. Ferrero ran the first mile before dropping out of the race. She was fourth in last year’s state meet.
Johnsburg senior Jolene Cashmore had run strong all season and Skyhawks coach Chris Setzler thought she was still in good shape with 800 meters to go. Setzler said she was in ninth place and poised for a top-10 finish.
But at 500 meters, Setzler realized Cashmore was struggling and even walked a few steps. Cashmore finished 86th and was attended to by medical personnel after the race. Eventually, she was OK.
“I want to find out how she was feeling so I can find out what I did to prepare her for this meet,” Setzler said. “Is there something I need to change? I have to look at myself first and how I prepared the kids and got them ready. If something goes wrong, I look at myself first and figure out the why.”
Central boys coach Bill Eschman said his No. 1 runner Karson Hollander, the Fox Valley Conference runner-up, was in good shape until the last 800 meters, when he fell off the pace to finish 61st.