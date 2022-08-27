Cross country: Crystal Lake Central’s Karson Hollander, Prairie Ridge’s Rachel Soukup take county meet titles

WOODSTOCK – Crystal Lake Central’s Karson Hollander served notice on Saturday at the McHenry County Cross Country Meet at Emricson Park.
While Hollander never really was gone, he did not feel like himself last season when he frequently struggled with breathing problems. Hollander still helped the Tigers to the Class 2A State Meet, where he finished 42nd, and was picked to the Northwest Herald All-Area second team.
Hollander was back in top form Saturday as he finished the 3.1-mile course in 16:30.75 to hold off Huntley’s Tommy Nitz by 2 1/2 seconds for the boys title.
Prairie Ridge’s Rachel Soukup won the girls race in 18:36.41, while McHenry’s Danielle Jensen was second in 19:01.63.
“It was amazing. That pack was really fun,” Hollander said. “We were pretty close together around the tennis courts. I had a little bit of a gap and one of my coaches told me to open it up down the hill.
“Tommy made a great run, I felt him coming. That’s awesome for him. I’m proud of everyone here. It’s just fun to be back.”
Hollander dropped out of last year’s Fox Valley Conference Meet with breathing issues. He came back and took 10th in the Woodstock North Sectional, but still did not feel right.
Hollander had surgery in January on what he said were abnormal turbinates in his nose, the passageways that help warm and moisten the air that flows through.
“I was still kind of dealing with it (mentally) in track,” Hollander said. “But I feel great right now. It’s been a full year since I’ve felt this good about running a race. That’s so much praise to God. It was super-cool today, especially after a season like last year.”
Nitz was happy with his race, but thought he could have won.
“I think I could have caught him. I could have won,” Nitz said. “I waited too long to make my move and he was too far ahead to catch him.
“Our team has a great shot to make state this year. I’m excited, we’ve all improved. I improved a minute from last year on this course.”
Hollander, Nitz, Prairie Ridge’s Will Gelon, Woodstock’s Ishan Patel and Huntley’s Ty Rasmussen rounded out the top five. The first four were within 14 seconds of each other.
“I got out where I wanted to, the pain set in earlier than I’m used to. I’m getting used to 3 miles again with cross country,” said Gelon, who was third. “Karson ran really good. Nitz finished really strong in front of me. It’s not how I wanted to start the season, but the team finished really good. That’s all I wanted.”
While team standings did not count, Prairie Ridge would have won with 52 points, three ahead of Huntley. Central (67) and Woodstock (77) were next.
Huntley would have won the girls team title, led by Breanna and Brittney Burak, who took third and fifth. Johnsburg’s Jolene Cashmore, who did not run cross country last season, was fourth.
Cashmore, Brittney Burak, McHenry’s Alyssa Moore and Crystal Lake South’s Abby Machesky took the fourth through seventh spots within 1.49 seconds of each other.
Two of the top girls runners, Crystal Lake Central’s Hadley Ferrero (sick) and South’s Bella Gonzalez (SAT testing) did not compete. Jacobs’ teams competed in the Neuqua Valley Invitational on Saturday and not at county.
Jensen trailed Breanna Burak in the final 800 meters, but made a move to grab second.
“I just started pushing and I had more energy,” Jensen said. “I just felt really strong and knew at the end I had to keep going so she didn’t pass me.
“I’m really surprised. I thought I could be up there, but I didn’t think second. That was not in my mind. I’m really happy with my race. It’s a great way to start the season.”
Breanna Burak was happy with her team’s performance, but not satisfied with her own.
“It wasn’t what I was expecting,” Burak said. “There’s always that first race where you have to get everything out. I have next weekend to think about (at St. Charles East) and a great season ahead of me.”
McHenry County Meet
Boys Varsity Race
At Emricson Park, 3.1 miles
Top 20 finishers: 1. Karson Hollander (CLC) 16:30.75, 2. Tommy Nitz (Hunt) 16:33.23, 3. Will Gelon (PR) 16:40.79, 4. Ishan Patel (Wdk) 16:44.48, 5. Ty Rasmussen (Hunt) 16:57.92, 6. Evan Gilleland (PR) 17:09.47, 7. Ethan Waddell (CG) 17:15.91, 8. Aiden Shulfer (CLC) 17:19.70, 9. Jackson Hopkins (CLC) 17:27.85, 10. Doug Martin (McH) 17:27.91, 11. Aryan Patel (Wdk) 17:31.90, 12. Gerrit Dam (PR) 17:32.02, 13. Zach Zuzzio (Hunt) 17:32.03, 14. Jameson Tenopir (CG) 17:33.03, 15. Eddy Klimkowski (PR) 17:38.01, 16. Kevin DeGroot (PR) 17:39.30, 17. Luke Grubbs (Hunt) 17:44.02, 18. Jaden Gutierrez (Hunt) 17:53.66, 19. Jakob Crown (Wdk) 18:00.27, 20. Cohen Shutt (Wdk) 18:08.15.
Girls Varsity Race
At Emricson Park, 3.1 miles
Top 20 finishers: 1. Rachel Soukup (PR) 18:36.41, 2. Danielle Jensen (McH) 19:01.63, 3. Breanna Burak (Hunt) 19:10.65, 4. Jolene Cashmore (Jbg) 19:26.69, 5. Brittney Burak (Hunt) 19:27.24, 6. Alyssa Moore (McH) 19:28.17, 7. Abby Machesky (CLS) 19:28.18, 8. Jocelyn Onstot (CG) 19:37.26, 9. Lynda Rotundo (McH) 19:48.30, 10. Annie Ferrero (CLC) 19:58.15, 11. Molly Allen (Hunt) 20:02.04, 12. Brynn Matthei (CLC) 20:35.00, 13. Colette Bacidore (CLS) 20:44.83, 14. Olivia McPherson (PR) 20:52.63, 15. Guillermina Gimenez Canet (Hunt) 21:03.09, 16. Olivia Pinta (CLS) 21:06.33, 17. Ava Allison (Hunt) 21:12.48, 18. Victoria Pinta (CLS) 21:23.86, 19. Skyler Balzer (McH) 21:27.19, 20. Emma Macke (CLC) 21:42.59.