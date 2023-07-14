MCYSA summer baseball tournament returns to Crystal Lake for 30th year

[ 5 things to know about the MCYSA summer baseball tournament ]

Phenom Illinois Youth Travel Baseball participates in the Opening Ceremony parade last year at the McHenry County Youth Sports Association’s Summer International Championships at Lippold Park in Crystal Lake. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

“Baseball in McHenry County is huge. Lots of great ball players come through here. It’s really good for the community, and it’s something special to have here.”

— Todd Sherwood, Crystal Lake