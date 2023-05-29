Baseball: Crystal Lake South rolls past St. Viator for Class 3A regional title

Crystal Lake South’s CJ Regillio ripped a grand slam in the second inning as the Gators defeated St. Viator 11-0 in five innings Saturday to win the Class 3A Crystal Lake South Baseball Regional championship.
South (26-7) has won 14 of its last 16 games and needed a walk-off win on a wild pitch to get past Lakes in the regional semifinal. The Gators alleviated any drama on Saturday with two runs in the first inning and seven in the second.
Ryan Skwarek threw five shutout innings as South won its fourth regional title in six years.
Dayton Murphy 2as 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Yandel Ramirez and James Carlson each drove in two runs for South.
South faces Grayslake Central at 4 p.m. Thursday in a Class 3A Grayslake Central Sectional semifinal. The winner advances to Saturday’s 1 p.m. sectional championship against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Cary-Grove and Lake Forest.