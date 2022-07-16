McHenry alum Bobby Miller to start in MLB Futures Game

Bobby Miller, a 2017 McHenry graduate, will draw the start Saturday night for the National League in the MLB All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles.

The game will stream live at 6 p.m. on Peacock and will re-air at 8 a.m. Sunday on MLB Network.

Miller pitched collegiately for three seasons at Louisville before being selected 29th overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2020 MLB Draft. Miller’s stock has only risen since.

Miller moved up to No. 26 in MLB.com’s most recent update to its top 100 prospect list and is ranked second among Dodgers prospects, behind only catcher Diego Cartaya.

The 23-year-old righty has compiled a 4-3 record in 15 starts with the Dodgers’ Double-A affiliate, the Tulsa Drillers. Miller, who could reach the major leagues later this season, owns a 4.12 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings.

The McHenry County area will be represented in the Futures Game for the second straight season. Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Quinn Priester, a 2019 Cary-Grove graduate, faced three hitters in the 2021 Futures Game, striking out one and walking one.

Priester, 21, recently made his season debut with the Double-A Altoona Curve after an oblique injury on the final day of spring training set him back six weeks. Priester is ranked 34th in MLB.com’s top prospect rankings and third overall in the Pirates organization.