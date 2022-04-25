Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: McHenry’s Cooper Cohn

A simple approach at the plate has turned into tons of success for McHenry’s Cooper Cohn.

The Warriors junior catcher blasted home runs in three straight games on April 15 and 16, driving in four runs in a Fox Valley Conference win over Jacobs and homering in both games of a doubleheader sweep against Sycamore while collecting six RBIs and scoring five runs.

Cohn also had a perfect 4-for-4 day in an FVC win against Cary-Grove on April 21, adding a home run, two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs to his stellar stretch of hitting.

The Warriors (9-5) have won eight of their past nine games overall and have another busy week with a handful of FVC games against Hampshire, Jacobs and Dundee-Crown.

Cohn was voted Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. He took some time to answer a few questions about his simple hitting approach, the key to his team’s hot stretch, his dream car and more.

What has been going well for you during your hot stretch?

Cohn: Just trying to stay simple and through the middle has really helped me see the ball and given me the ability to be comfortable in the box. My dad has been a huge help over the last few weeks, going to get swings in the cage with the free time we have. He has always been someone who understands my swing better than anybody. The constant reminder coming from my older brother in the first base coaching box to “stay middle” is also key to relaxing in the box. Coach [Brian Rockweiler] and assistant coach [Zach Badgley] have been great in understanding me as a player. They know I will swing big when I get excited and recently they’ve been telling me there’s no need. It really has been a whole group effort.

How do you feel like the team has played so far this season?

Cohn: I think we are just getting started. The team is rolling and it’s a ton of fun. One person’s success is the team’s success, and I think that’s what makes this a winning culture. The goal is to win [the FVC] and go on to bringing McHenry our first sectional.

What is your dream vehicle?

Cohn: My dream vehicle has to be a matte black Bugatti Chiron.

What would be your walk-up song?

Cohn: “Buzzin” by Mann.

As a kid, who was your favorite Disney character?

Cohn: My favorite Disney character is probably the Genie from Aladdin.

What is one of your biggest pet peeves?

Cohn: People who drive with their brights on into oncoming traffic.

What is your favorite cereal?

Cohn: Reese’s Puffs. There is nothing better.

Which of your teammates made you laugh?

Cohn: All of them. This team is full of comedians. The entire team is really buying in right now and investing in each other. It’s just a loose and fun environment.

What scares you?

Cohn: Sharks.

What are your three favorite baseball movies?

Cohn: “Rookie of the Year,” “The Sandlot” and “42.”

Who is your favorite professional athlete?

Cohn: Anthony Rizzo.