Jacobs will induct 2023 Hall of Fame Class on Friday, Sept. 1

Four new members will be welcomed to the Jacobs High School Hall of Fame on Sept. 1 when the Golden Eagles host Hampshire in a Fox Valley Conference football game.

Jamie Grabowski (2000), Ben Albano (2010), Danny Trevor (2010) and Scott Cahill (2011) comprise the 2023 induction class. There will be a ceremony before the game at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium. The game starts a 7 p.m. and the inductees will be introduced at halftime.

Grabowski was a standout in girls gymnastics, in 2hicj she won the first two state titles in school history. As a junior in 1999, Grabowski won the floor exercise with a 9.725 score. She also placed third on the uneven bars that year.

As a senior, Grabowski won a vault state title (9.8), was second in floor exercise (9.7) and placed third in the all-around. Grabowski went on to compete at Illinois-Chicago on an athletic scholarship. She is married and has a son (RJ) and works as a gymnastics judge.

Albano played baseball and football and produced one of the area’s most remarkable offensive seasons as a senior in baseball, earning 2010 Northwest Herald Player of the Year honors. Albano hit .533 with 16 homers and 67 RBIs, which set the Fox Valley Conference home run record, which still stands.

Albano moved on to play baseball at NCAA Division II Lewis University, where he continued to post impressive offensive numbers and was a three-year starter He was the Flyers’ MVP as a senior. Albano had a career batting average of .351 and hit .391 as a senior. He also was an academic All-American as a senior. He now runs Albano Builders, his father’s business, with his brother.

Trevor earned seven varsity letters between track and field (four) and soccer (three) and was one of the best hurdlers in FVC history. He won three consecutive FVC titles in the 110-meter high hurdles and won a sectional title in the 300 intermediate hurdles.

Trevor went on to run at Eastern Illinois University, where he won three Ohio Valley Conference championships (one in the 110 high and two in the 400 intermediate hurdles). He lives in Asheville, N.C., with his wife Ashley and their three children and works as an EMT and corrections officer in Buncombe County.

Cahill was one of the best golfers in Jacobs history as a four-time All-FVC selection and two-time FVC individual champion. He was a four-time Northwest Herald All-Area selection and twice named Northwest Herald Boys Golfer of the Year.

Cahill finished in the top 20 at the Class 3A Boys Golf State Tournament. He played at Miami (Ohio) in college and was team captain as a junior and senior. He later earned status on the PGA Tour Latin America, a development circuit of the PGA Tour.