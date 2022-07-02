Huntley takes Northwest Herald’s All-Sports Trophy as FVC’s best for 7th consecutive year

Huntley's Zach Heitkemper, left, runs in for the hug with teammate Hayes Porsche Porsche's goal in a game last season The Red Raiders were one of seven FVC championship teams the school produced in winning the Northwest Herald All-Sports Award for a seventh consecutive year. The award is given to the FVC school with the best overall boys and girls sports. (Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com/Matthew Apgar)