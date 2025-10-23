Race to succeed U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky is attracting millions in campaign cash, records show

Democratic congressional candidates Kat Abughazaleh, left, and Daniel Biss each have received more than $1 million from donors in the 9th District race. They lead the pack in the 9th when it comes to fundraising. (Photos provided by candidates via Daily Herald)

The U.S. House race that’s shaping up to be the most crowded contest on Chicago-area primary ballots next March also could be Illinois’ costliest congressional clash.

Sixteen Democrats are running for the 9th District seat being vacated by veteran U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston. Of those candidates, two – former internet personality Kat Abughazaleh of Chicago and Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss – have reported receiving more than $1 million in campaign contributions, quarterly financial documents filed Wednesday show. Nine others have reported receipts in the six-figure range.

The latest reports are strong indicators for which candidates will be competitive next year “and which will be afterthoughts,” campaign finance expert Kent Redfield said.

“Q3 numbers show at a minimum whether a candidate has the money to build a campaign structure and circulate nominating petitions,” said Redfield, a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield. “Campaigns with little or no money at this point are unlikely to be serious contenders.”

19 candidates

The 9th District includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties. Schakowsky announced in May that she wouldn’t seek a 15th term.

In addition to Abughazaleh and Biss, the Democratic candidates are state Sens. Laura Fine of Glenview and Mike Simmons of Chicago; state Rep. Hoan Huynh of Chicago; Skokie residents Bushra Amiwala and Howard Rosenblum; Evanston residents Jeff Cohen, Bethany Johnson, Jill Manrique and Nick Pyati; Chicagoans Bruce Leon, Justin Ford, Tamika La’Shon Hill and Sam Polan; and Wilmette resident Phil Andrew.

Republicans Rocio Cleveland of Island Lake and Mark Su of Chicago also are running.

Candidate petition filing begins Oct. 27.

The latest campaign finance reports cover transactions made between July 1 and Sept. 30. They’re viewable at fec.gov.

Abughazaleh

Abughazaleh was the first candidate in the race and has been the fundraising leader from the start.

Her campaign started July with $666,768 in the bank and reported receiving $620,153 over the next three months, nearly all of it from individuals. She received $250 from one political action committee, a group representing Illinois letter carriers.

“The growing energy at our events, livestreams and sign-making parties show me that people are ready to stop (President Donald) Trump’s authoritarian coup in Chicago and win this campaign,” Abughazaleh said in a news release.

The campaign spent $274,646 during the quarter and ended September with a little more than $1 million in the bank and no debts.

Biss

Biss’ campaign committee started July with $645,4754 in the bank. It raised $596,463 from individual donors during the quarter and $21,500 from political committees. That latter sum included $3,500 from the campaign of U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, a Naperville Democrat, and $1,500 from his Fostering Progress PAC.

Biss called the support his campaign has received “overwhelming.”

“Folks all across this district have made it clear that they want someone they can trust to not only take on Donald Trump, but also who has a proven track record of actually winning tough fights,” he said in a news release. “I’m humbled that so many people see me as that candidate.”

After spending about $256,016, Biss’ campaign ended September with a little more than $1 million saved and no debts.

Leon

Leon, a Chicago ward committeeman and former business owner, primarily is self-funding his campaign. He’s lent it $800,000 so far, including $190,000 in September, records show.

Leon’s campaign started the quarter with $610,000 in the bank. In addition to the loan from the candidate, it received $88,095 from individuals and $5,000 from the Americans4Hindus PAC during the quarter.

After spending $77,645, Team Leon finish the quarter with $815,450 saved.

Andrew

A former FBI special agent, Andrew entered the race in early July and raised $726,035 during the quarter. Of that sum, $524,580 came from individuals and $200,000 was a loan from the candidate.

After spending $78,297, Andrew’s campaign finished September with $647,738 saved.

Map of Illinois’ 9th Congressional District. (Map provided by congress.gov)

Other Democrats

Amiwala, a Skokie school board member, started July with $191,047 saved and raised $443,254 during the quarter, all from individuals. After spending $152,076, the Amiwala campaign ended September with $482,225 and no debts.

Fine’s campaign started July with $237,226 and raised $397,935 during the quarter. Of that sum, $390,335 came from individual donors and $7,500 came from political action committees and other campaigns. After spending about $155,964, Team Fine ended September with $479,198 saved and no debts.

Simmons’s campaign launched in early July and raised nearly $211,694 during the quarter, mostly from individuals. After spending about $77,042, the campaign ended September with $134,651 saved and no debts.

Huynh’s campaign launched in July, too. It raised $363,957 during the quarter, mostly from individuals. After spending nearly $162,179, the campaign ended September with $201,779 saved and $16,504 in debts to vendors.

Pyati’s campaign also got going in July. It raised $252,931 during the quarter, almost entirely from individuals. After spending $96,282, the campaign ended September with $156,649 and no debts.

Polan entered the race in late August. His campaign subsequently received $343,412, which included a $275,000 loan from the candidate and $5,000 from former Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s Country First PAC. After spending $36,942, it ended the quarter with $306,470 saved and $287,600 in debts.

Cohen launched his campaign in September. It subsequently received $430,772, nearly half which was a $200,000 loan from the candidate. After spending $34,295, Team Cohen ended the period with $396,477 saved and $239,115 in debts.

No other 9th District candidate, from either party, has reported raising at least $100,000. With the primary a little more than five months away, Redfield said that doesn’t bode well for their chances.

“Bad Q3 numbers a year before the general election is a flashing warning sign,” he said.

