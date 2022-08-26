McHenry County remains at medium spread for COVID-19, reports no additional deaths in past two weeks

The community transmission level of COVID-19 remained at “medium” in McHenry County, with the county’s case rate continuing to slightly decrease over the previous week, according to the county health department.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the “medium” level of community transmission means the county saw fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.

The second criteria is hospital admissions over a seven-day period, according to the CDC. McHenry County had 11.8 new admissions per 100,000 residents, the CDC reported.

The third metric, the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, remained less than 10%, as measured by a seven-day average, according to the CDC.

As of Friday, McHenry County had seen 89,195 total COVID-19 cases, including 489 confirmed deaths and 48 deaths where COVID-19 likely was the cause but was not confirmed, the McHenry County Department of Health reported. No additional deaths were reported in the past two weeks.

The county saw 172.24 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days as of Aug. 21, down from 183.94 a week before, according to the incidence rate reported by the county health department.

Most neighboring counties are at the “medium” community level, except for Boone County which continues to show “high” community spread along with 33 other Illinois counties. Twenty counties remain at the “low” level.

The rate of youth cases from newborns to 17-year-olds increased across all three age groups in McHenry County over the past week, Illinois Department of Public Health data shows.

Newborns to 4-year-olds in McHenry County increased, with 4.3 new cases a day, up from 2.9 new cases the previous week, according to the seven-day rolling average.

Cases among children 5 to 11 increased to 7.7 new cases each day from 1.7 cases the week before.

Cases of COVID-19 also increased among 12- to 17-year-olds, who were at 7.6 new cases each day, compared with 2.7 the week before.

Countywide COVID-19 hospital admissions were at five new patients a day as of Tuesday, according to the seven-day rolling averages reported by the IDPH.

Hospital intensive care unit availability across McHenry and Lake counties was at 19% as of Thursday, down from 29% the previous week, according to the seven-day average the IDPH reported.

Across Illinois, the number of new hospital admissions tied to COVID-19 was 118 daily as of Tuesday, down from 132 the week before, according to the seven-day rolling daily average reported by the IDPH. Of the 1,152 people hospitalized for COVID-19, 158 were in the ICU and 59 were on ventilators as of Thursday.

An additional 739 vaccines were administered in McHenry County in the past week, bringing the total to 553,481 in the county, the IDPH reported. The state reported that 113,992 booster shots have been administered in the county.

A total of 204,008, or an estimated 66.1% of McHenry County’s population, now are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning they’ve received all doses recommended for the vaccine they were given.

Across Illinois, 81.5% of those age 5 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, and 73.8% are fully vaccinated, the IDPH reported Friday. Those rates are 85.1% and 77.2% for those age 12 and older, 86.4% and 78.3% for people age 18 and older, and 95% and 89.6% for those 65 and older, respectively.

Illinois’ daily case rate stood at 27.2 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the seven-day rolling average reported Friday, with 82 deaths reported in the past week, up from the previous week’s 56 deaths. Illinois now has seen 3,670,258 COVID-19 cases, 34,677 confirmed deaths and 4,607 deaths where COVID-19 was the probable cause but was not confirmed.

Neighboring Lake County’s health department reported a total of 155,439 cases and 1,430 deaths through Thursday. To the south, Kane County has seen 150,242 cases and 1,152 deaths as of Friday, according to its health department.

Among McHenry County ZIP codes, Crystal Lake (60014) has the highest total number of COVID-19 cases over the course of the pandemic with a total of 14,693 confirmed, according to county data. McHenry (60050) follows with 10,137.

The McHenry County health department reports ZIP code data only for parts within McHenry County, a department spokeswoman said. Any discrepancies between county and IDPH numbers likely are because of the data’s provisional nature and because each health department finalizes its data at different times, she said.

The following is the rest of the local breakdown of cases by ZIP code: Woodstock (60098) 9,227 cases; Lake in the Hills (60156) 8,773; Huntley (60142) 7,172; Cary (60013) 6,781; Algonquin (60102) 6,386; Johnsburg and McHenry (60051) 5,404; Harvard (60033) 4,125; Crystal Lake, Bull Valley and Prairie Grove (60012) 3,233; Marengo (60152) 3,116; Wonder Lake (60097) 3,069; Spring Grove (60081) 1,806; Fox River Grove (60021) 1,349; Island Lake (60042) 1,153; Richmond (60071) 877; Hebron (60034) 486; Barrington (60010) 416; Union (60180) 338; and Ringwood and Wonder Lake (60072) 230.