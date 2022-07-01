McHenry County reports one additional death from COVID-19 in past week, raised to medium level of spread

The level of COVID-19 spread in McHenry County rose to “medium” after sitting at low for two weeks under thresholds set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, county data shows.

The “medium” level of community transmission means the county saw fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, while the number of people being admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 was 10.7 per 100,000 residents, also over seven days. The threshold to be considered “medium” spread is between 10 and 19.9 people being admitted to the hospital over a seven-day period, according to the CDC.

The third metric, the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, was still less than 10%, coming in at 3.6%, as measured by a seven-day average, according to the CDC.

As of Thursday, McHenry County had seen 83,968 total COVID-19 cases, including 489 confirmed deaths and 47 deaths where COVID-19 likely was the cause but was not confirmed. The past week saw two additional deaths reported, one on June 17 and the other one June 23.

The McHenry County Department of Health did not update its dashboard Friday due to the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The county saw 182.31 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days as of Saturday, up from 151.76 a week before, according to the incidence rate reported by the McHenry County Department of Health.

It went below 200 – one of the thresholds the CDC uses to determine low spread – on June 9 for the first time since April 28, the county data shows. The level of COVID-19 transmission in McHenry County had reached “high” under the thresholds set by the CDC on May 26.

Across Illinois, 28 counties have “high” spread, IDPH data shows, including neighboring Lake and Cook counties. That’s up from 20 last week.

The rate of cases among children newborn to 17 years old rose in McHenry County, Illinois Department of Public Health shows.

The rate of COVID-19 cases among children 5 to 11 years old as well as 12- to 17-year-olds in McHenry County increased to three new cases each day from 1.9 cases the week before, according to the seven-day rolling averages. The rate among newborns to 4-year-olds in McHenry County also rose slightly to 3.4 new cases each day compared with 3.3 the week before.

Countywide COVID-19 hospital admissions fell to two new patients a day as of Tuesday, down from three the week before, according to the seven-day rolling averages reported by the IDPH.

Hospital intensive care unit availability across McHenry and Lake counties declined, dropping to 23% as of Thursday, down from 31% a week earlier, according to the seven-day average reported by the IDPH.

Across Illinois, the number of new hospital admissions tied to COVID-19 was 108 daily as of Tuesday, according to the seven-day rolling daily average reported by the IDPH. Of the 1,154 hospitalized for COVID-19, 122 were in the ICU and 44 were on ventilators as of Thursday.

An additional 1,413 vaccines were administered in McHenry County in the past week, bringing the total to 541,830 in the county, the IDPH reported. The state reported that 111,277 booster shots have been administered in the county.

A total of 202,858, or an estimated 65.74% of McHenry County’s population, now are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning they’ve received all doses recommended for the vaccine they were given.

Across Illinois, 81% of those age 5 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, and 73.3% are fully vaccinated, the IDPH reported Friday. Those rates are 84.8% and 76.8% for those age 12 and older, 86.1% and 77.9% for people age 18 and older and 95% and 89.2% for those 65 and older, respectively.

Illinois’ daily case rate stood at 31.6 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the seven-day rolling average reported Friday, with 74 deaths reported in the past week. Illinois now has seen 3,435,405 COVID-19 cases, 34,150 confirmed deaths and 4,451 deaths where COVID-19 was the probable cause but not confirmed.

Neighboring Lake County’s health department reported a total of 144,225 cases and 1,407 deaths through Thursday. To the south, Kane County has seen 139,889 cases and 1,141 deaths as of Wednesday, according to its health department.

Among McHenry County ZIP codes, Crystal Lake (60014) has the highest total number of COVID-19 cases over the course of the pandemic with a total of 13,770 confirmed, according to county data. McHenry (60050) follows with 9,589.

The McHenry County health department reports ZIP code data only for parts within McHenry County, a department spokeswoman said. Any discrepancies between county and IDPH numbers likely are because of the data’s provisional nature and because each health department finalizes its data at different times, she said.

The following is the rest of the local breakdown of cases by ZIP code: Woodstock (60098) 8,624 cases; Lake in the Hills (60156) 8,198; Huntley (60142) 6,825; Cary (60013) 6,399; Algonquin (60102) 6,004; Johnsburg and McHenry (60051) 5,075; Harvard (60033) 3,978; Crystal Lake, Bull Valley and Prairie Grove (60012) 3,035; Marengo (60152) 2,942; Wonder Lake (60097) 2,884; Spring Grove (60081) 1,684; Fox River Grove (60021) 1,291; Island Lake (60042) 1,077; Richmond (60071) 804; Hebron (60034) 466; Barrington (60010) 385; Union (60180) 320; and Ringwood and Wonder Lake (60072) 217.