Mystery Diner in Crystal Lake: Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen launches in U.S.

One recent rainy day, I was hankering for something warm, flavorful and comforting for dinner, so I opted for the recently opened Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen at 5459 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake, and was glad I did.

I decided on a takeout order to share with my family. As I approached the counter in the brightly colored restaurant, I was greeted by friendly faces.

I scanned the menu, and realized to order I first had to pick a style of meal among choices such as tacos, burritos, nachos, nacho fries, Cali burrito, quesadillas, enchiladas or salad.

Each item is available in mini or regular sizes, and prices vary from $5.35 to $10.75. Tacos, available in hard or soft shell, either corn or flour, cost $3.10 each. The “Little G’s Kids Meal” with different items starts at $5.25.

Once I chose the category of meal I wanted, I had to select a filling from flame-grilled chicken, flame-grilled Angus steak, pulled pork carnitas, shredded beef brisket, seasoned ground beef or fajita vegetables with guacamole. I also had to pick between black beans and pinto beans.

I had the option of adding sides or extras such as french fries, guacamole with chips, or queso with chips.

I ordered the flame-grilled Angus steak burrito bowl loaded with rice, Jack cheese, black beans, salsa and lettuce, with a side of guacamole and chips. The meal was perfectly seasoned and proportioned, filling me up for the rest of the evening.

My daughter opted for the same, with a side of queso and chips, and said it was all “delicious.”

This order of three tacos features flame-grilled chicken, flame-grilled Angus steak and shredded beef brisket at Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen in Crystal Lake.

My husband chose the three-taco meal, and selected one with flame-grilled Angus steak, another with flame-grilled chicken, and the third with shredded beef brisket. He described the hard taco shell as “light, flaky and delicious.”

I sadly forgot to order dessert, but the restaurant offers organic soft serve in a cup for $2. For 50 cents, you can add GYG’s Dulce de Leche or chocolate sauce. They also create a churro sundae for $3 or an order of churros rolled in cinnamon sugar and served with sauce for $3. This would have been the perfect ending to my amazing Mexican meal.

Though I did not partake, the restaurant highlights frozen margaritas, starting at $6.39, and Mexican beers, starting at $4.39.

GYG also offers a breakfast menu with bacon and egg, chorizo and egg or sautéed vegetables and egg burritos for $5.39, and cage-free scrambled eggs topped with bacon, chorizo or sautéed vegetables for $6.50. The kitchen features guacamole/avocado on toast, one slice for $3.25 and two for $5.39, as well as breakfast tacos for $2.10 each.

I highly recommend Guzman y Gomez in Crystal Lake, the third of its kind in North America; the others are in Naperville and Schaumburg, with Buffalo Grove coming soon.

The new Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen location in Crystal Lake is only the third in North America. (Shaw Local News Network)

Fun fact, the chain was started in Sydney, Australia, the helpful staff told me. You may drive by and think it just another fast-food chain along busy Route 14, but you’ll pleasantly be surprised when you discover the food tastes more like an authentic Mexican restaurant you might find on vacation south of California in Baja.

• The Mystery Diner is an employee at the Northwest Herald. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

Seeking reader suggestions: We welcome readers to share their recommendations of places they would like the Mystery Diner to visit. Email ideas to tips@nwherald.com.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen

WHERE: 5459 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake

PHONE: 779-220-9671

INFORMATION: To order ahead for the drive-thru, go to ordering.guzmanygomez.com/locations/5003/details; www.guzmanygomez.com