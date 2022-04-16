Review: Broadway in Chicago’s ‘SIX’ rocks with real housewives of the 1500s

Henry VIII. When you hear that name, unless you’re a British history buff or a Herman’s Hermits fan (“I’m Henry VIII, I Am”), you probably think of an overweight Tudor king with many wives, including some who literally lost their head over – or rather because of – him.

That image isn’t entirely wrong. It just doesn’t tell the whole story. Broadway in Chicago’s latest production at the CIBC Theatre, “SIX,” seeks to move from history to “herstory,” with its six-member cast portraying all of Henry’s wives, who are ready to rumble over which of them had the worst time. And while the marriages didn’t end amicably (in order, the six were “divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived,” as we’re told in the opening number), these 16th century queens of the castle are empowered in the 21st century.

That’s because the co-playwrights of “SIX,” Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, have taken these “real housewives” – make that “castle wives” – and given them the chance to perform as a 2022 rock band in the style of everyone from Beyoncé to Avril Lavigne to Adele, Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Alicia Keys. (Those stars are the “Queenspirations” for Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr, according to the show’s Playbill.) Each wife gets the chance to sing about her life, and while there are definitely some tug-at-the-heartstring moments, there are also a lot of laughs (from fake modesty by Catherine of Aragon [Khaila Wilcoxon] to Anne Boleyn [Storm Lever] – who eventually was beheaded – saying that her mother had encouraged her to flirt with Henry as a way to “get ahead”).

All six actresses on this North American tour have fantastic voices, distinct characterizations, and – under the tutelage (or “Tudor-lage”) of choreographer Carrie-Anne Ingrouille – outstanding dance moves during the 80-minute, no-intermission performance. Picture six female rock stars providing singing/dancing backup for each other, while competing against each other with wit, talent and cattiness. Honestly, ads for “SIX” should make it clear that it’s half rock concert, half musical – “SIX” times the fun.

Consider the six lead actresses. Wilcoxon, as Henry’s first wife, is a no-nonsense, in-your-face force to be reckoned with, whose song “No Way” clearly shows that Henry’s desire to annul their marriage isn’t going to happen (“If you thought it’d be funny to send me to a nunnery, honey there’s no way”). Lever, as Henry’s second spouse, brings the right amount of sass and humor to the aptly titled song “Don’t Lose Ur Head.” Was third wife Jane Seymour (played here by Jasmine Forsberg) truly the “only one” Henry really loved? It’s possible; in the sweetly delivered ballad “Heart of Stone,” she imagines pouring her heart out to Henry: “I took your hand, promised I’d withstand any blaze you blew my way … I knew I’d always stay.”

Amazing lighting effects by designer Tim Deiling are featured throughout the show, and one of the most creative illustrates how – similar to a photo in a dating app – Henry falls for a portrait of Anna of Cleves (Olivia Donalson) of Germany, and determines she should be his fourth wife, only to be disappointed by her actual looks once they’ve said “I do.” That doesn’t upset her as much as it could, though, with Donalson’s gleam in her eye (“I’m the queen of the castle – get down, you dirty rascal,” she sings) showing the strength and greed of her character.

Last but not least are wives five and six, Katherine Howard (Didi Romero) and Catherine Parr (Gabriela Carrillo). Katherine’s attractiveness is something she takes pride in, but in the song “All You Wanna Do,” Romero artfully shows the transition from a young woman who enjoys lovemaking to someone who feels used by all men. Catherine initially doesn’t want to share her story, because she’s the one who “survived,” but in “I Don’t Need Your Love,” Carrillo earns our sympathy, explaining that Catherine has had her own trials because of Henry.

“SIX,” originally produced in England, had a highly praised pre-Broadway run at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre in 2019, and its preview performances on Broadway started the following February, only a month before the pandemic shut down all theaters. That meant that the official New York City opening night for “SIX” didn’t happen until Oct. 3 of last year. “SIX” hasn’t won any Tony Awards yet, but assuming the quality of the New York production is of the same caliber as what we have in the Loop right now, it could definitely get one or more statues on June 12. It might even get SIX; you never know.

One suggestion for audience members is to listen closely or research the lyrics beforehand – there are a lot of them, and they often go by fast. The songs are so well-written, it’d be a shame to miss anything. That being said, though, here’s the bottom line: If the idea of Henry VIII’s wives rocking out appeals to you, make sure to head to this show.

• Paul Lockwood is a singer, local theater actor, Grace Lutheran Church (Woodstock) and Toastmasters member, occasional theater reviewer, podcaster, columnist and past president of TownSquare Players. He’s lived in Woodstock for over 21 years.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “SIX”

WHERE: CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St., Chicago

WHEN: Performances through July 3; masks and proof of vaccination required

INFORMATION: BroadwayInChicago.com



