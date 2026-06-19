McHenry County baseball players earn IHSBCA All-State honors

A gust of wind blows off Prairie Ridge’s Colt Zaleski’s cap as he throws a pitch during a Fox Valley Conference baseball game earlier this season at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Eight baseball players from the Northwest Herald coverage area were named to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State team, released this week.

Huntley junior pitcher Nate Larson (Class 4A), Burlington Central junior catcher Liam Schultz (3A), Crystal Lake South junior shortstop Carson Trivellini (3A), McHenry junior third baseman/pitcher Kaden Wasniewski and Prairie Ridge senior pitcher Colt Zaleski earned All-State first-team honors following standout seasons.

Crystal Lake South junior center fielder Nick Stowasser, Prairie Ridge junior catcher Beckett Breseman and Prairie Ridge junior pitcher Owen Satterlee were all named honorable mention in Class 3A.

Larson went 5-0 with a 2.18 ERA in helping the Red Raiders win 30 games. The right-hander struck out 65 batters and walked only 20 in 41⅔ innings.

Schultz, the Rockets’ left-handed-hitting leadoff hitter, slashed .312/.465/.615 with eight homers and 29 RBIs. He also had seven doubles and 29 walks.

Trivellini, an Illinois commit, helped lead the Gators to state for the first time since 2022. The leadoff hitter totaled 50 hits, including 13 doubles, finishing the season with a .390 batting average, as South finished fourth in Class 3A.

Wasniewski, who’s committed to LSU, slashed .394/.551/.758 with 10 doubles, eight homers and one triple. He had 46 RBIs, 40 runs scored, 26 walks and 12 stolen bases. The right-hander also anchored the pitching staff, going 3-1 with a 3.34 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 35⅔ innings.

Zaleski dominated on the mound, going 10-0 for the Wolves, won won 22 games. The righty, who’s committed to Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, posted a 1.50 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 16 walks in 56 innings.