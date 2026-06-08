Letter: Save the land like we saved the barn

The Northwest Herald’s story this spring about the eight‑sided Hatch‑Kattner barn being saved and rebuilt at Richardson Adventure Farm was more than a feel‑good piece about local history. It was a reminder of what makes McHenry County special – and what we stand to lose.

In the article, Jack Pease, who purchased the original farm site, said it was “so unique” that it “deserves to be saved forever.” Those are admirable words, and the community is better off because that structure was rescued rather than demolished.

But the same cannot be said for the proposed gravel pit being advanced by Mr. Pease on adjacent land.

The barn could be taken apart and rebuilt. Our groundwater cannot. Our roads cannot. Our rural landscape cannot. Once blasting and excavation begin, the damage is permanent. There’s no storing the aquifer in a warehouse and putting it back together in 150 years.

Residents opposing the gravel pit aren’t fighting against progress. We are fighting for the same values highlighted in the barn story: stewardship, preservation, and respect for the character of Spring Grove. If a historic barn “deserves to be saved forever,” then surely the health, safety and quality of life of the families who live here deserve the same consideration.

McHenry County has a long tradition of protecting what’s unique and irreplaceable. We hope our leaders – and Mr. Pease – will apply that same preservation mindset to the land and community surrounding this proposed mine. Our future deserves no less.

Ron Bryant

Spring Grove