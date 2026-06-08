Letter: Pritzker’s zoning folly will hurt suburban homeowners

Home affordability on the backs of Illinois residential owners with the suburban mayors supporting their homeowners and the Illinois Realtor Association backing the governor.

Is home affordability having a Six Apartment two story building next to a ranch residence if existing suburban building codes DO NOT permit multi-family residents in the area? That’s what JB is ready to sign into law that a supermajority Democrat General Assembly in Springfield is ready to put on JB’s desk for signature.

Just be aware that the residential home you built under existing building codes will now be property taxed assessed based on multi-family status.

As a former Realtor Agent, I’m in disbelief that the Illinois Real Estate Association would support JB, but understanding that money earnings speak louder than words or fairness for residential homeowners.

Robert Meale

Crystal Lake