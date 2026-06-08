Letter: Call them solar fields, not solar farms

With increasing frequency, we are seeing stories about solar fields appearing in the NW Herald.

The stories always choose to call them solar farms. These are not farms but, sadly, are replacing them and the precious acres that were used by our local farmers.

I do not fault our farmers for selling their land, or granting easements which allow for solar power.

I simply wish the NW Herald would start choosing to call them solar fields, solar parks, solar grids, etc. Anything, except solar farms.

Scott Castell

Woodstock