Johnsburg tops Cristo Rey St. Martin, Richmond-Burton falls to Willows Academy in Class 1A sectional semis

Johnsburg's Liz Smith takes a shot at the goal during an IHSA Class 1A Cristo Rey St. Martin Sectional semifinal girls soccer match against Cristo Rey St. Martin on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep, in Waukegan. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Looking to remain unbeaten, Johnsburg shared the ball as goals piled up during Tuesday’s Class 1A Cristo Rey St. Martin Sectional girls soccer semifinal in Waukegan.

Five Skyhawks scored including senior forward Lauren McQuiston, who posted a pair of goals along with one assist as Johnsburg cruised over Cristo Rey St. Martin 6-1 in the second of two semifinal matches. The still-undefeated Skyhawks (16-0), a No. 1 seed, will advance and play the other No. 1 seed, Willows Academy, for the sectional title Friday.

“It was just our passing, especially in the second half,” McQuiston said. “Either Liz [Smith] or someone was outside taking the ball down the line and crossing it in. That’s where I found my second goal of the night. It was our passing and our communication in the second half.”

Johnsburg's Devynn Michel possesses the ball during an IHSA Class 1A Cristo Rey St. Martin Sectional semifinal girls soccer match on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep, in Waukegan. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

After going 100 minutes without a goal during last week’s regional final against Marengo, which Johnsburg took in penalty kicks, the Skyhawks converted shots early in Tuesday’s sectional match with host Cristo Rey St. Martin. Brooke Butler was the first to strike, as the sophomore forward blasted one in from range in the seventh minute.

The Skyhawks added goals in the 13th and 15th minutes to take a commanding lead. McQuiston put Johnsburg up 2-0 on a shot that deflected off a St. Martin defender and into the goal. After a collision forced St. Martin’s keeper off the field, McQuiston rolled a pass inside the box to senior forward Liz Smith, who converted the easy finish.

With under two minutes remaining in the opening half, Johnsburg stretched its lead even further after a long-range strike from senior defender Elaina Moss. Fielding the ball near the far sideline, Moss launched a right-footed shot from about 30 yards away. The ball soared through the air and went top shelf over St. Martin’s keeper.

Johnsburg's Elaina Moss tries to get away from the defense of Cristo Rey St. Martin's Zaory Munoz during an IHSA Class 1A Cristo Rey St. Martin Sectional semifinal girls soccer match on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep, in Waukegan. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

“You never know,” Moss said. “I just saw there was a pocket, and I was going to take it. Last week in Marengo we were trying to take outside shots, so I was just going for it again and seeing if we could capitalize on a moment where no defenders stepped up.”

The scoring continued immediately after the start of the second half. After McQuiston found position and drew a foul inside the St. Martin box in the 41st minute, junior midfielder Charlie Eastland converted the penalty kick, rolling the ball into the back right corner. Eastland was one of five to finish a PK in last week’s victory against Marengo.

“It was something that picked me up a little bit,” Eastland said. “I started off a little rough in the first half, but I think I do pretty well with PKs now. I like that spot, but I like to mix it up sometimes. It just depends on what I’m feeling. I walk up and make the decision.”

Smith and McQuiston connected one final time in the 65th minute. St. Martin (13-7-1) avoided the shutout when Aribella Pedraza posted one into the lower-left corner in the 74th minute. It was the first goal allowed by Johnsburg since April 27.

Richmond-Burton's Charlotte Gentry kicks the ball away during an IHSA Class 1A Cristo Rey St. Martin Sectional semifinal girls soccer match against Willows Academy on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep, in Waukegan. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

The Skyhawks, seeking their second straight sectional title, will face Willows Academy at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Zach Perry Field.

The Eagles (17-1-2) ousted Richmond-Burton in the first of the two semifinal matches Tuesday, scoring a trio of second-half goals to eliminate the Rockets 3-0. Rylee Molczan recorded nine saves for R-B (16-4).

“Our heads went down after we gave up the goal when we were pressing on them pretty well,” R-B coach Casey DeCaluwe said. “I felt like we were the better side for a lot of the first half. ... They’re big, fast, tall, physical, and on a hot day with a field this size, you’re chasing a game, and that’s a really difficult way to go about it.”

The Rockets held Willows scoreless in the first half and appeared ready to make a jump in the early moments of the second half. Ella Seyller placed a shot on goal in the 42nd minute, and Nicole Mendlik sent a free kick toward the goal after a foul in Willows territory during the 52nd minute. Eagles keeper Katie Rudolph was there both times.

Richmond-Burton's Rylee Molczan locks a Willows Academy shot on goal during an IHSA Class 1A Cristo Rey St. Martin Sectional semifinal girls soccer match on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep, in Waukegan. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

“They played a fantastic season,” DeCaluwe said. “This doesn’t define who we are or anything like that. Any time you bring home hardware, we’re happy. ... I think missing out on the dance last year got us motivated. They put in the hard work all season and all preseason.”

Willows broke the scoreless draw in the 47th minute, scoring after Mary Seuffert took a throw-in down the far sideline and rolled a short pass inside the box to Kamila Mikula. Mikula, a freshman, finished for the first of her two goals. Her second came in the 54th minute, when she found the net after R-B was unable to clear the ball from the box.

The Eagles extended their lead in the 63rd minute, where Mikula rolled a perfect pass into the box and Seuffert converted. Mendlik, Seyller and Sydney Frericks each had three shots on goal for the Rockets, whose brief three-game winning streak was snapped with their loss.