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Northwest Herald

Huntley girls soccer posts shutout to advance to sectional final: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Hailey Brandin, Maizie Nickle score in second half for Red Raiders, Ashlyn Grabs earns shutout

By Joe Aguilar

Girls soccer

Huntley 2, Carmel 0: At Machesney Park, Hailey Brandin scored in the 45th minute off an assist from Maizie Nickle to snap a scoreless tie, and the Red Raiders won the Class 3A Harlem Sectional semifinal.

Nickle added an insurance goal in the 74th minute, with Itzel Martinez earning the assist. Ashlyn Grabs made six saves in posting the clean sheet, as Huntley (15-3-2) advanced to play Barrington at 4 p.m. Friday in the sectional final.

Boys lacrosse

Barrington 12, Burlington Central 4: At Woodstock, the Rockets’ season ended in the semifinals of the Marian Central Sectional. Central finished 13-6.

Girls lacrosse

Huntley 18, Naperville Central 3: At Huntley, the top-seeded Red Raiders won the sectional semifinal to advance to Friday’s 6 p.m. final against No. 2 Naperville North.

Crystal Lake Central co-op 11, Lake Zurich 3: At Crystal Lake Central, the hosts and No. 2 seed won to advance and earn a berth in Friday’s 7 p.m. sectional final against top-seeded Barrington.

Boys volleyball

Boylan 2, Huntley 1: At Rockford, the Red Raiders saw their season end with a 20-25, 25-21, 25-20 loss in the semifinals of the Guilford Regional. Huntley finished the season 18-17.

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Joe Aguilar

Joe Aguilar

Joe has been covering sports in Chicago and the Chicago suburbs for more than 30 years. He joined Shaw Media in 2021 as a copy editor/page designer before transitioning to sports in 2024.