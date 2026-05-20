Diego Herrera records 3 RBIs to lead Huntley baseball over St. Laurence: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Huntley 6, St. Laurence 3: At Huntley, Diego Herrera doubled and went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Kyle Ziebell and Leo Bianchin each had two hits, and the Red Raiders (27-5) took down the Vikings during a nonconference game. Liam Nash struck out two and held St. Laurence to one run on two hits over five innings pitched to earn the victory.

Crystal Lake South 9, Kaneland 1: At Maple Park, Nick Stowasser hit a grand slam and had four RBIs, Jackson Lee added a solo home run and the Gators (21-9) took down the Knights. Carson Trivellini and Michael Rathjen each doubled and earned one RBI. Matt Bychowsky struck out four and allowed only two hits in a complete-game outing.

Streamwood 4, Dundee-Crown 3: At Streamwood, Kyle Pierce went 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI, Cole Pearson and Ikey Grzynkowicz hit two singles each, and the Chargers (11-20) fell to the Sabres in walk-off fashion. Jacob Gillette struck out five over six innings pitched.

St. Viator 9, Jacobs 3: At Arlington Heights, Henry Shower went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Jace Koth and Brock Vincent each posted two hits, and the Golden Eagles (18-11) lost their nonconference game against the Lions. Jacob Becker singled and scored one run.

Sandwich 11, Woodstock 8: At Woodstock, Noah Henning and Sonny Marsalla each doubled and recorded three hits, Devin Haggerty went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, and the Blue Streaks (9-13-1, 5-8) conceded a Kishwaukee River Conference loss against the Indians. Angelo Pacini and Chace Waterson each finished with two hits for Woodstock.

Wheaton Academy 7, Marian Central 1: At Wheaton, Conor Brandt went 2 for 3 with two singles, TJ Cutrona tripled and the Hurricanes (4-22, 4-12 Chicagoland Christian) completed their conference slate with a loss to the Warriors. Harrison Graf struck out five batters over four innings pitched. Jaxson Christensen went 1 for 3 with a single.

Girls soccer

Cary-Grove 3, Grayslake North 1: In a Class 2A Lakes Regional semifinal at Lake Villa, the Trojans (7-7-2) defeated the Knights to advance to the championship game on Friday. C-G will face Lakes, which cruised over Grayslake Central 6-0.

Woodstock North 2, Harvard 0: In a Class 2A Belvidere Regional semifinal at Belvidere, the Thunder (7-11-2) scored two first-half goals to beat the Hornets (14-6-1) and advance to the final round. Woodstock North will face Belvidere North on Friday for the title.

Batavia 0, Burlington Central 0 (2OT): In a Class 2A Burlington Central Regional semifinal at Burlington, the Rockets (9-11-1) fell to the Bulldogs in penalty kicks, 4-3, in a season-ending defeat.

Mundelein 5, McHenry 0: In a Class 3A Dundee-Crown Regional semifinal at Carpentersville, the Warriors (0-19) finished the season with a shutout defeat to the Mustangs.

Rockford Boylan 9, Woodstock 0: In a Class 2A Rockford Boylan Regional semifinal at Rockford, the Blue Streaks (3-17) saw their season conclude with a shutout loss against the Titans.

Softball

Palatine 4, Dundee-Crown 0: In a Class 4A Palatine Regional semifinal at Palatine, Andie Robinson pitched six innings and struck out three for the Chargers (12-19), who were no-hit during their season-ending loss to the Pirates. Mia Woldman posted 19 strikeouts and pitched a perfect game for Palatine.

Kaneland 4, Burlington Central 1: In a Class 3A Kaneland Regional semifinal at Maple Park, Isabelle Reed struck out 10 batters over six innings pitched, Gianna Miceli hit a solo home run, and the Rockets (12-19-1) suffered a season-ending loss to the Knights.

Aurora Central Catholic 2, Marian Central 0: In a Class 2A Marian Central Regional semifinal at Woodstock, Christine Chmiel had 17 strikeouts in seven innings for the Hurricanes (17-7), who fell to the Chargers in a season-ending defeat. Bailey Keller and Claire Ostrowski each hit doubles, while Vivianna Lara added one single.

Boys lacrosse

McHenry 13, Wauconda 6: In a first-round Marian Central Sectional game at McCracken Field in McHenry, the Warriors (10-11) advanced to the quarterfinals with a victory against the Bulldogs.