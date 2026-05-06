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IHSA sectional assignments for McHenry County boys tennis teams

State finals to be held from May 28-30 in Palatine and surrounding area courts

Huntley’s Tanush Gulati returns the ball as he and his doubles partner, Vivek Yandamuri, competes in the Class 2A Boys State Tennis Tournament on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Palatine High School.

Huntley’s Tanush Gulati returns the ball as he and his doubles partner, Vivek Yandamuri, competes in the Class 2A Boys State Tennis Tournament last season at Palatine High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

By Russ Hodges

Here are the 2026 IHSA sectional assignments for McHenry County boys tennis teams. The state finals will be held from May 28-30 at Palatine High School and surrounding area courts.

All sectional tournaments will be held from May 22-23.

Class 2A

Barrington Sectional

Schools: Dundee-Crown, Jacobs, McHenry

Guilford Sectional

Schools: Hampshire, Huntley

Class 1A

Prairie Ridge Sectional

Schools: Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South, Prairie Ridge, Marengo, Marian Central, Woodstock, Woodstock North

Lakes Sectional

Schools: Cary-Grove, Johnsburg

PremiumHigh School SportsBoys TennisCary-Grove PrepsCrystal Lake Central PrepsCrystal Lake South PrepsDundee-Crown PrepsHampshire PrepsHuntley PrepsJacobs PrepsMcHenry PrepsPrairie Ridge PrepsMcHenry County Front HeadlinesMarengo PrepsMarian Central PrepsJohnsburg PrepsWoodstock North PrepsWoodstock Preps

Russ Hodges

Russ started working with Shaw Media in August 2025 after over nine years as sports editor of the Rochelle News-Leader. Russ covers high school sports for the Northwest Herald and high school football for Friday Night Drive.