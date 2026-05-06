Here are the 2026 IHSA sectional assignments for McHenry County boys tennis teams. The state finals will be held from May 28-30 at Palatine High School and surrounding area courts.
All sectional tournaments will be held from May 22-23.
Class 2A
Barrington Sectional
Schools: Dundee-Crown, Jacobs, McHenry
Guilford Sectional
Class 1A
Prairie Ridge Sectional
Schools: Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South, Prairie Ridge, Marengo, Marian Central, Woodstock, Woodstock North
Lakes Sectional
Schools: Cary-Grove, Johnsburg