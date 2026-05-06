Huntley’s Tanush Gulati returns the ball as he and his doubles partner, Vivek Yandamuri, competes in the Class 2A Boys State Tennis Tournament last season at Palatine High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Here are the 2026 IHSA sectional assignments for McHenry County boys tennis teams. The state finals will be held from May 28-30 at Palatine High School and surrounding area courts.

All sectional tournaments will be held from May 22-23.

Class 2A

Barrington Sectional

Schools: Dundee-Crown, Jacobs, McHenry

Guilford Sectional

Schools: Hampshire, Huntley

Class 1A

Prairie Ridge Sectional

Schools: Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South, Prairie Ridge, Marengo, Marian Central, Woodstock, Woodstock North

Lakes Sectional

Schools: Cary-Grove, Johnsburg