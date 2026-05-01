Piper Heimbrodt homers twice, records 7 RBIs for Huntley softball in win: Thursday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Softball

Huntley 12, Crystal Lake South 1 (6 inn.): At Huntley, Piper Heimbrodt hit two home runs and went 4 for 4 with seven RBIs, Lyla Ginczycki doubled and finished with two hits and the Red Raiders rolled over the Gators in FVC action. Adalyn Olson pitched six innings and struck out six to lead Huntley (17-5, 10-1 FVC) in the circle.

Georgi Austin doubled and scored one run, while Riley Travis added one single for the Gators (3-12, 1-10 FVC) in the six-inning game.

Jacobs 7, Burlington Central 5: At Burlington, Molly Hoch doubled and scored two runs, Skylee Ferrante and Talia Di Silvio each recorded two RBIs and the Golden Eagles beat the Rockets in FVC play. Emily Popilek singled twice and had one RBI for Jacobs (12-13, 5-6 FVC).

Mei Shirokawa totaled two RBIs, Madison Butler doubled and Mia Lindquist singled and had one RBI to aid Central (8-10-1, 7-4 FVC).

Dundee-Crown 8, Crystal Lake Central 5: At Crystal Lake, Emily Einhorn hit three singles and earned two RBIs, Kate Graham singled twice and collected two RBIs and the Chargers topped the Tigers in FVC play. Liv Grugel struck out eight for D-C (8-15, 4-8 FVC).

Cassidy Murphy, Ella Arana and Harper Wright all homered for the Tigers (7-9, 5-7 FVC). Murphy and Wright each had two RBIs. Murphy, Kacie Krallitsch and Logan Grams all recorded two hits.

Prairie Ridge 6, Hampshire 5: At Crystal Lake, Reese Vrba homered and scored two runs, Parker Frey went 3 for 3 with three singles and two RBIs and the Wolves held off the Whip-Purs in an FVC matchup. Reese Mosolino struck out four for the Wolves (12-4, 8-3 FVC).

Addison Edlen doubled and went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while Ali LeBlanc smacked two singles for the Whips (13-4, 9-2 FVC).

Richmond-Burton 18, Harvard 6 (5 inn).: At Harvard, Rebecca Lanz doubled twice and went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, Ruby Gregurich scored twice and added two RBIs and the Rockets cruised over the Hornets in KRC play. Lilly Kwapniewski doubled and totaled two RBIs and Miranda Hanson scored three runs for the Rockets (11-11-1, 5-4 KRC).

Nayeli Sanchez doubled and posted three RBIs, Grace Nellessen went 2 for 2 and Ava Brennecka scored twice for Harvard (6-9, 5-4 KRC).

Johnsburg 20, Sandwich 10 (5 inn.): At Johnsburg, Kimmy Whitlock homered and totaled four RBIs, Sarah Nethaway tripled and added four RBIs, Evelyn Mercurio doubled and recorded three RBIs as the Skyhawks rolled over the Indians in a high-scoring KRC contest.

Carlie Majercik doubled and scored four runs with two RBIs for the Skyhawks (7-10, 5-4 KRC). Kayla Riener scored a trio of runs.

Marengo 12, Woodstock 6: At Marengo, Gabby Christopher tripled and totaled four RBIs, Gianna Iovinelli doubled twice and scored a trio of runs and the Indians defeated the Blue Streaks in KRC action. Allie Tucker doubled twice and Elizabeth White struck out 12 batters over seven innings pitched to help lead the Indians (11-12, 6-3 KRC).

Kenzie Bowles hit a home run and went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and Quincey Bears had three RBIs for Woodstock (2-13, 0-9 KRC).

Woodstock North 12, Plano 0 (4 inn.): At Plano, Allyson Schaid and Maddie Nordahl each posted two hits and scored three runs, Schaid and Kylee Nicholson both had two RBIs and the Thunder blanked the Reapers in KRC play. Woodstock North (12-3, 9-0 KRC) compiled 10 hits and erupted for nine runs in the top of the first inning.

Marian Central 20, Aurora Christian 9: At Woodstock, Kaylie Kowalsky doubled and went 2 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs, Vivianna Lara and Diana Perez each scored three runs and the Hurricanes rolled over the Eagles in Chicagoland Christian action.

Bailey Keller and Natalie Simon each had two hits for Marian Central (12-5, 7-1 CCC). Keller scored four runs and Simon scored twice.

Baseball

McHenry 4, Lake Zurich 3: At McHenry, Gavin Polerecky slapped a walk-off RBI double to center as the Warriors edged out the Bears in nonconference play. Nine players had hits for McHenry (19-3-1).

Garet Lobbins, Kaden Wasniewski and Aiden Mueller each had a double for the Warriors. Ryan Carzoli pitched four innings and struck out four while holding Lake Zurich to two earned runs on four hits.

Prairie Ridge 2, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, Beckett Breseman went 3 for 4 with one RBI, Maddox McKim added a single and an RBI as the Wolves held off the Whip-Purs in an FVC battle. Jack Hermann struck out eight batters over 6⅔ innings for the Wolves (15-4, 8-3 FVC).

Logan Nawrocki had the lone hit for Hampshire (12-8-1, 4-7 FVC).

Cary-Grove 7, Carmel 5: At Mundelein, Canyon McKinney homered and went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Mason Klimek and Andrew Paduch each singled two times and the Trojans took down the Corsairs in nonconference play. Paduch, McKinney and Joey Pristera each scored two runs to aid the Trojans (6-15), who registered 11 hits.

Woodstock North 8, Belvidere 7: At ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit, Matthew Fansler hit a walk-off two-RBI single in the seventh as the Thunder outlasted the Bucs in a nonconference nail-biter.

Easton Klesch went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, Braeden Berner hit one double and one single, Parker Halihan singled twice and scored two runs and Tristan Schaffter singled twice for Woodstock North (6-10).

Barrington 6, Jacobs 5: At Barrington, Jace Koth hit two singles, Brock Vincent hit two doubles and earned two RBIs, Henry Shower added two RBIs and the Golden Eagles lost a close game to the Broncos in nonconference action. Andrew Robertson singled and scored a pair of runs to aid Jacobs (13-6) in the road loss.

Timothy Christian 6, Marian Central 2: At Elmhurst, Jaxson Christensen singled twice, Harrison Graf doubled and recorded two RBIs and the Hurricanes fell to the Trojans in Chicagoland Christian action. Marian Central (2-14, 2-5 CCC) finished with five hits.

Belvidere North 6, Woodstock 1: At Belvidere, Devin Haggerty went 2 for 3 and the Blue Streaks had three hits in a nonconference loss to the Blue Thunder. Sonny Marsalla had a single for the Streaks (6-8).

Girls soccer

Johnsburg 9, Sandwich 0: At Johnsburg, Liz Smith scored twice and Lauren McQuiston, London Baidinger, Jacquelyn Douglas, Charlie Eastland, Jayla Hamby, Devynn Michel and Gabby Kay all scored one goal as the Skyhawks dominated the Indians in the KRC tournament.

Eastland and Brooke Butler had two assists for Johnsburg (10-0). Michel, Elaina Moss, Dorothy Ruth and Maura Oeffling had one assist.

Harvard 1, Woodstock 1: At Harvard, the Hornets defeated the Blue Streaks in penalty kicks during the quarterfinal round of the KRC tournament. Julie Silva scored a second-half goal and Jarithsie Mercado compiled four saves for the Hornets (11-4-1) in the win.

Silva, Carla Mendoza and Liz Aquino converted PKs for the Hornets, who saw Mercado made two saves in the shootout to seal the win. The Blue Streaks fell to 1-12 overall with the loss.

Cary-Grove 3, Dundee-Crown 1: At Cary, freshman midfielder Grace Puhar scored two goals, Priscilla Gonzalez added one goal and the Trojans defeated the Chargers in FVC action. Puhar and Ella St. Onge each contributed assists for the Trojans (4-4-2, 3-2-1 FVC).

Rylie Mensik scored a goal on an assist from Ruby Gavina and Karla Guillen compiled 11 saves for the Chargers (2-8-1, 1-5 FVC).

Huntley 1, Geneva 0: At Geneva, Emma Emricson scored in the 35th minute on a Mia Moyer assist, Ashlyn Grabs totaled nine saves and the Red Raiders shut out the Vikings for a win in the Ed Watson Naperville Invitational. Huntley is now 8-3-2 overall and 4-1-1 in the FVC.

Crystal Lake Central 7, Jacobs 1: At Algonquin, the Tigers (10-1, 6-0 FVC) controlled their conference game against the Golden Eagles (3-9-2, 1-4 FVC) and extended their winning streak to 10 games.

Hampshire 6, Crystal Lake South 3: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs (5-9, 3-3 FVC) scored four first-half goals and two second-half goals to win their conference contest against the Gators (5-5, 2-4 FVC).

Boys track & field

Rocket Relays: At Richmond, McHenry (123 points) finished first, Johnsburg (58.5) finished second, Crystal Lake South (47.5) was third, Richmond-Burton (41.5) was fourth, Marengo (37) was sixth, Marian Central (30) was seventh and Trinity Oaks (2) rounded out the eight-team field that included Genoa-Kingston (fifth at 40.5).

McHenry won the 4x100, 4x800, DMR and 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay events. Jacob Miller (shot put, discus), Jayden Linderman (high jump) and James Butler (long jump) each won individual events for the Warriors. Marengo won the 4x200 relay and Johnsburg’s Josh Kaunas won the triple jump.

Girls track & field

Rocket Relays: At Richmond, McHenry (82.5 points) finished first, Crystal Lake South (57) was third, Richmond-Burton (53) was fourth, Johnsburg (49) was fifth, Marengo (39) was sixth and Marian Central (20) was seventh in a meet with Genoa-Kingston and Belvidere.

McHenry won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x100 shuttle hurdle relays. Crystal Lake South won the 4x200 and 4x800 relays. Johnsburg’s Stori Hurckes (shot put, discus), Crystal Lake South’s Makayla Westermann (high jump), Marian Central’s Addie Leitzen (long jump) and Richmond-Burton’s Sophia Komar (triple jump) won events.

Boys lacrosse

Burlington Central 16, Prairie Ridge 6: At Crystal Lake, the Rockets (10-3, 4-1 FVC) won their game against the Wolves (1-9, 0-4 FVC).

Huntley 11, Cary-Grove 4: At Cary, the Red Raiders (8-2, 5-0 FVC) rolled for a conference victory over the Trojans (4-7, 2-3 FVC).

McHenry 14, Jacobs 10: At Algonquin, the Warriors (6-7, 2-2 FVC) took down the Golden Eagles (3-5, 1-2 FVC) in conference play.

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 19, Burlington Central 5: At Burlington, Anna Starr poured in six goals, Sydney Cruz added three goals and Makayla Simonic and Ella Trudeau each had two goals as the co-op (11-1, 4-0 FVC) cruised for a win over the Rockets (4-9, 1-4 FVC).

York 9, Huntley 8: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (6-5) fell to the Dukes in a close nonconference game

Boys volleyball

Huntley 2, Elgin 0: At Elgin, the Red Raiders (13-7) coasted for a 25-18, 25-20 victory over the Maroons in nonconference action.