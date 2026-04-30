Konner Altergott’s walk-off HR rallies Crystal Lake Central past Jacobs: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Crystal Lake Central 6, Jacobs 5: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (8-12, 5-6) trailed 5-1 entering the bottom of the seventh and rallied for five runs, getting a walk-off, two-run home run by Konner Altergott with two outs to stun the Golden Eagles (13-5, 6-4) in their Fox Valley Conference game. Ethan Wolf, Central’s No. 9 hitter, went 2 for 3 with a double and triple. He doubled in two runs in the seventh and scored on a wild pitch. Logan Laudadio, who scored on Altergott’s homer, went 3 for 4.

Cooper Gulgren allowed four runs on eight hits in 6⅓ innings, striking out four and walking none for Jacobs. Jace Koth had a double and two runs.

McHenry 6, Burlington Central 1: At McHenry, Nathan Neidhardt had a triple and four RBIs to lead the Warriors (18-3-1, 10-1) past the Rockets (8-10-2, 4-6) in FVC action. Carver Cohn added two hits and drove in one, and Jeffry Schwab had a double and two runs. Scotty Cole allowed a run over six innings and struck out four. Alex Mayzer had two hits for Central.

Prairie Ridge 6, Huntley 5: At Huntley, the Wolves (14-4, 7-3) scored five runs in the top of the fifth to beat the Red Raiders (17-4, 8-3) in an FVC game. Gavin Piekos (2 for 3, double) and Beckett Breseman (2 for 4) both drove in a pair of runs for Prairie Ridge. Colt Zaleski allowed four earned runs in six innings with eight strikeouts. Ryder Thurston struck out two in the seventh for the save.

Kyle Ziebell (3 for 4) had a double, three runs and an RBI for Huntley. Ashton Jones was 2 for 3 with a solo home run. Brady Klepfer allowed two earned runs in 4⅓ innings, striking out six.

Cary-Grove 9, Dundee-Crown 2: At Carpentersville, five different Trojans drove in runs in an FVC win. On the mound for C-G (5-15, 2-9), Dylan Dumele allowed two runs in five innings, striking out four and walking three. AJ Lossman and Andrew Paduch each threw a scoreless inning. Canyon McKinney had a double and one RBI.

Ikey Grzynkowicz was 2 for 4 with a double for the Chargers (8-13, 1-10).

Marian Central 16, St. Edward 2 (5 inn.): At Elgin, the Hurricanes (2-13, 2-4) scored 12 runs in the fifth inning to earn their second win of the season in their Chicagoland Christian Conference game. Gus Fisher (2 for 3, two runs, two steals) drove in thee runs, and Owen Neuzil (2 for 4, double, two runs, three steals) and Jackson Hatfield both had two RBIs. TJ Cutrona scored three runs, stole three bases and had one RBI.

Fisher allowed one earned run in three innings with two strikeouts. Evan Brubaker had two strikeouts in two shutout innings.

Johnsburg 11, Woodstock 2: At Woodstock, Jacob Smith (2 for 4) had two doubles, two runs and three RBIs, Peyton Mesce (2 for 4, double) had two RBIs and Jack Thompson posted three hits, including a double, in a Kishwaukee River Conference win for the Skyhawks (13-6, 6-2). Ashton Stern allowed a pair of runs in seven innings with five strikeouts and a walk.

Chace Waterson had two hits and an RBI for the Blue Streaks (6-7, 4-4).

Woodstock North 7, Sandwich 3: At Woodstock, Easton Klesch (2 for 3) recorded three RBIs and Zaiden Vess (2 for 2) had a double and two RBIs as the Thunder (4-11, 4-3) beat the Indians in a KRC game. Vess struck out eight in five innings, allowing two unearned runs on four hits. Levi Perrotta had five strikeouts and allowed one earned run in the final two innings.

Richmond-Burton 5, Rockford Christian 1: At Rockford, Logan Johnson pitched all seven innings in the nonconference win for the Rockets (12-8). Johnson allowed no earned runs on four hits, striking out three. Cooper Nagel (2 for 4) had a double.

Plano 5, Harvard 1: At Plano, Justin Wheeler had two hits for the Hornets (4-13, 0-8) in a KRC loss to the Reapers. Cole Coffer gave up three earned runs in four innings.

Softball

Prairie Ridge 10, Jacobs 5: At Algonquin, Bella Moore (3 for 4, three runs) hit two home runs and drove in three runs and Reese Vrba smacked a grand slam for the Wolves (11-4, 7-3) in the FVC win. Parker Frey added three hits and two runs scored and Kylie Carroll had two hits, including a double, and two runs. Emma Dallas allowed five runs over seven innings for the win.

Audrey Wetzel was 3 for 4 with a double and one RBI for the Golden Eagles (11-13, 4-6). Aliyah Escareno drove in two runs.

Hampshire 14, Crystal Lake Central 9: At Hampshire, the Whips (13-3, 9-1) trailed 7-1 after two innings but came all the way back to beat the Tigers (7-8, 5-6) in FVC action. Julissa Akins went 3 for 5 with a home run, double and five RBIs for Hampshire. Dylenn Hultberg (2 for 4, double) and Alexa Schuring (two runs) both drove in two runs. Akins struck out 13 in a complete game.

Cassidy Murphy was 4 for 4 with a home run, three runs and four RBIs for Central. Lily Perocho drove in two runs and Harper Wright was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and one RBI.

Huntley 8, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Katelyn Bayness had three hits, two steals, two runs scored and one RBI for the Red Raiders (16-5, 9-1) in their FVC win against the Chargers (7-15, 3-8). Morgan Bzdusek had two hits and one RBI, and Aubrina Adamik collected two hits and three steals. Layla Olson tossed a shutout, allowing two hits and striking out nine.

Burlington Central 10, Cary-Grove 3: At Cary, Mei Shirokawa had a double, two runs scored and one RBI and Alexis Skarda had a double and two runs scored for the Rockets (8-9, 7-3) in an FVC win. Isabelle Reed picked up the win, allowing three unearned runs in a complete game.

Addison DeSomer had a double and one RBI for the Trojans (4-12, 3-8). Addy Green allowed five earned runs in five innings and struck out eight.

McHenry 15, Crystal Lake South 1 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Natalie Bender (3 for 4) had three doubles and five RBIs and Elyse Fullington (3 for 4) had three doubles and three RBIs for the Warriors (9-11, 4-7) in an FVC win over the Gators (3-11, 1-9). Hailey Towsend drove in two runs and Lyla Oeffling was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored. Brooke Snyder earned the win, allowing a run and striking out eight in five innings.

For South, Georgi Austin went 3 for 3 with an RBI. Lily Dittrich had two doubles.

Marian Central 13, Aurora Christian 0 (5 inn.): At Aurora, Christine Chmiel allowed a hit over five shutout innings, striking out 10, as the Hurricanes improved to 11-5 and 6-1 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference. Natalia Lara was 2 for 4 with a solo homer and three runs, Bailey Keller had a double and scored three runs and Kaitlyn Kowalsky and Kaylie Kowalski each had two RBIs.

Lakes 10, Harvard 0 (5 inn.): At Lake Villa, the Hornets (6-8) went hitless in a nonconference loss to the Eagles.

Girls soccer

Richmond-Burton 9, Plano 0: At Richmond, the Rockets (12-2) scored all nine goals in the first half of the KRC Tournament quarterfinal victory. Nicole Mendlik scored three goals and Ella Seyller, Sydney Frericks and Maddie Seyller each scored two.

Boys tennis

Crystal Lake South 7, Woodstock 0: At Crystal Lake, the Gators swept their nonconference match against the Blue Streaks. Nazar Muktar (No. 1), Roman Gulakowski (No. 2) and Andy Cardoso (No. 3) won at singles for South.

The Gators picked up wins at doubles from Eryk Bucior and Bayel Muktar (No. 1), Tengis Khatanbaatar and Charlie Santarelli (No. 2), AJ Nielsen and Diego Alvarez (No. 3) and Dylan Dang and Kevin Mano (No. 4).

Wauconda 4, Crystal Lake Central 3: At Crystal Lake, Ryan Spencer (1-6, 6-4, 10-7) won at No. 1 singles and Geo DeSando (6-4, 6-2) won at No. 2 as the Tigers dropped the nonconference contest. Rylan McKnight and Caden Smith (2-6, 6-2, 10-4) added a win at No. 3 doubles.

Grayslake Central 5, McHenry 2: At McHenry, Andrew Franklin won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Owen Miller won 6-2, 3-6, 10-5 at No. 2 singles for the Warriors in the nonconference loss.

Timothy Christian 3, Marian Central 2: At Elmhurst, the Hurricanes dropped their Chicagoland Christian Conference matchup. Alek Jasovic and Marc Cheng won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles and Danny Derouen and Finn Piefer won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.