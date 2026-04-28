Dundee-Crown softball, McHenry baseball score FVC wins: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Softball

Dundee-Crown 5, McHenry 2: At McHenry, Casi Attapit broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning with an RBI groundout, and the Chargers (7-14, 3-7) added two more runs to beat the Warriors (8-11, 3-7) in a Fox Valley Conference contest. Josie Sheldon was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Jordyn Jeffs had two hits and two RBIs. Andie Robinson allowed one earned run in seven innings, scattering six hits and striking out two.

Kendal Rogers drove in a run for McHenry. Natalie Bender allowed four earned runs in seven innings with eight strikeouts.

Grant 18, Johnsburg 7 (5 inn.): At Johnsburg, Carlie Majercik (2 for 3) and Kimmy Whitlock each hit a home run and drove in two runs for the Skyhawks (6-9) in a nonconference loss.

Baseball

McHenry 16, Cary-Grove 0 (4 inn.): At McHenry, six Warriors collected multiple hits in an FVC win against the Trojans. Cam Polerecky (2 for 3, three RBIs) and Kaden Wasniewski (2 for 4, two RBIs) blasted homers for McHenry. Carver Cohn (3 for 3) had two doubles, three runs scored and one RBI, and Garet Lobbins (3 for 3) had a double and two RBIs. Bennet Baumann and Nate Neidhardt drove in two runs apiece.

Ian Boland (two strikeouts) and Ryan Carzoli both threw two scoreless innings for McHenry (16-3-1, 8-1).

Girls soccer

Marengo 9, North Boone 0: At Poplar Grove, Kiley Brady and Myah Broughton each had three goals and one assist, and Mackenzie Westwood added two goals and one assist for the Indians (7-5) in a nonconference win. Maggie Hanson tallied four assists and London Herzog had one goal and one assist.

Crystal Lake Central co-op 15, Naperville North 6: At Naperville, Anna Starr scored eight goals and Makayla Simonic added three for the Tigers (9-1) in a nonconference win.