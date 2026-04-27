Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Huntley’s Tommy Gasner

Name: Tommy Gasner

School: Huntley

Sport: Baseball

Why he was selected: Despite seeing their nine-game winning streak end Friday against Stevenson, the Red Raiders have been on a heater all spring with an area-best 17-2 record. Entering the week, Huntley leads the Fox Valley Conference at 8-1, and Gasner, a sophomore first baseman/DH who regularly bat cleanup, has been in the middle of many big moments and plays.

Gasner had a double, three RBIs and a walk-off single against Bartlett and that same week went 2 for 3 with two RBIs in an FVC win against Crystal Lake South.

For his performance, Gasner was chosen as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Hampshire softball’s Addi Edlen, Marian Central softball’s Christine Chmiel and Jacobs track and field’s Carly Uehlein also were nominated.

Gasner answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald.

Huntley's Tommy Gasner tries to gather the ball as Fremd’s Santino Iacullo dives back to first base during a nonconference baseball game earlier this season at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

What has been the key to your team’s nice start to the season?

Gasner: We have a really deep pitching rotation with a bullpen to match, which has helped get us out of some jams. We also have a really strong team bond that has definitely played a big part in our success. Coach (Andy) Jakubowski does a great job of sparking up our timely hitting. We are a big situational hitting team, and he always has a solid plan for us to put more pressure on the defense, allowing us to score more runs.

What is your most memorable moment playing baseball?

Gasner: My most memorable baseball moment is hitting a walk-off grand slam in Cooperstown to advance my team to the Elite 8.

What celebrity would you most like to hang out with for a day?

Gasner: Freddie Freeman.

Who is your favorite professional athlete and sports team?

Gasner: My favorite professional athlete is Freddie Freeman and my favorite professional baseball team is the White Sox.

What is your dream job?

Gasner: My dream job is to be a sports medicine doctor or a business owner.

You just won a million dollars. What is the first thing you would buy?

Gasner: The first thing I would buy is a really nice car.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Gasner: My biggest pet peeve is when people chew with their mouths open.

Who is your funniest teammate?

Gasner: The funniest teammate is, without a doubt, Sean Dabe.

What is your most prized possession?

Gasner: My most prized possession is my family. They are more valuable to me than any physical objects.

What’s your favorite pregame or postgame meal?

Gasner: Before my games, I like to fuel up with some quick carbs for energy. My favorite would be a sandwich and some electrolytes to stay hydrated. And after my games, I love to go to Chipotle to get a double steak bowl.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Gasner: Some goals we have as a team this season are to win our conference and keep fighting our way toward a state championship.