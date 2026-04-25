Logan Nawrocki leads Hampshire baseball over Harvest-Westminster in extras: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Hampshire 5, Harvest-Westminster 4 (8 inn.): At Elgin, Logan Nawrocki went 3 for 4 and smacked an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning, Cole Harkin doubled and earned one RBI, and the Whip-Purs edged out the Warriors for a nonconference victory. Shane Pfeiffer went 2 for 3 and scored two runs for Hampshire (11-6-1).

Burlington Central 12, Woodstock North 0: At Woodstock, Alex Mazer singled and notched two RBIs, Zach Hartwig went 3 for 3 with a trio of singles, and the Rockets shut out the Thunder in nonconference action. Sam Maglares went 2 for 3 and scored two runs for Central (8-8-2). The Rockets held Woodstock North (4-8) to three hits.

Harvard 12, Hiawatha 1 (5 inn.): At Kirkland, Eltan Powles went 4 for 4 with three singles, one double and five RBIs as the Hornets rolled over the Hawks in nonconference play. Brennen Peters singled twice and recorded two RBIs, Logan Nulle scored three runs, and Cash Stott struck out four batters over six innings pitched for Harvard (4-10).

Marengo 10, Genoa-Kingston 0 (5 inn.): At Marengo, Max Broughton erupted for five RBIs on a home run and a double, Caden Oine went 2 for 3 with a triple and one RBI, and the Indians cruised over the Cogs in nonconference action. Brady Kentgen went 2 for 2 with two singles and reached base three times to aid Marengo (10-6) in the victory.

Stevenson 8, Huntley 6: At Lincolnshire, Kyle Ziebell went 2 for 4 with a double and a team-high four RBIs, Brady Klepfer added two hits, and the Red Raiders took a nonconference loss from the Patriots. Gavin Rettberg and Leo Bianchin added RBIs for Huntley (17-2).

Elgin 7, Marian Central 4: At Elgin, Jaxson Christensen, Owen Neuzil and Jackson Hatfield each singled and scored a run as the Hurricanes fell to the Maroons in nonconference play. Harrison Graf pitched five innings and struck out two for the Hurricanes (0-13) in the loss.

Softball

Marengo 13, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Marengo, Gabby Christopher and Mia Miceli each belted home runs as the Indians coasted in a victory over the Cogs. Christopher went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, and Miceli had three RBIs in the game. Elizabeth White went 3 for 4 with a double, and Allie Tucker scored three runs to help lead Marengo (10-11).

Richmond-Burton 8, Regina Dominican 7: At Wilmette, Bre Warren hit a home run and went 3 for 4 with three RBIs as the Rockets held off the Panthers for a nonconference win. Ruby Gregurich, Rebecca Lanz and Jocelyn Hird each recorded two hits, while Marley Stein went 3 for 4 and scored a pair of runs for the Rockets (9-11-1) in the win.

Girls Soccer

Marengo 3, Genoa-Kingston 2: At Marengo, the Indians (6-5) ended a four-game losing streak with a nonconference win over the Cogs. It was just the second loss of the season for Genoa-Kingston (10-2-1).

Girls Track & Field

Mike Schnable Invite: At Oswego, Dundee-Crown (138 points) tied with host Oswego for first place in the five-team meet with Rosary, De La Salle and Joliet Catholic. Individual event winners included Delilah Kissane (400), Sarah Hillyer (800) and Clara Meier (shot put, discus). The Chargers won both the 4x400 and 4x800 relay events.

Boys Track & Field

Wheeling Invite: At Wheeling, Cary-Grove (seven points) finished 10th out of 10 schools. Dexter Starr took fourth in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the 110 hurdles. Aiden Howard placed fifth in discus.