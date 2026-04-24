Mikala Amegasse converts game-winner, Hampshire outlasts Dundee-Crown for overtime victory

Mikala Amegasse (left) scored two goals, including the game-winner in the 83rd minute, while Langston Kelly (right) added a first-half goal in Hampshire's 3-2 overtime win over Dundee-Crown. (Russ Hodges)

Hampshire’s relentless pressure ultimately paid off.

Posting several shots on or near the Dundee-Crown goal over the final minutes of regulation time, the Whip-Purs were unable to break a tied score as the final buzzer sounded in Thursday’s Fox Valley Conference matchup.

Their persistence carried over to the overtime period, where senior captain Mikala Amegasse saw an opportunity to win the match.

Sprinting between defenders, Amegasse controlled a through ball at her feet and found herself within range of a game-winning goal. The senior, who put in Hampshire’s first goal of the match, booted a well-placed shot past D-C keeper Karla Guillen and into the net during the 83rd minute. The strike clinched Hampshire’s 3-2 overtime victory.

“I knew we worked really hard for 80 minutes, so we wanted to come out and get the best result,” Amegasse said. “I saw Avery [Morales] pressing the ball and we always talk about following our shot, so I got up there and it just happened to fall to my feet. I knew I had to finish, but it really was a team effort and I’m so proud of us.”

Playing with the wind at their backs in the second half, Hampshire (4-8, 2-2 FVC) dominated possession and hardly let the Chargers out of their end of the field. Amegasse fired a shot that soared just over the crossbar in the 62nd minute and almost immediately after, teammate Langston Kelly placed a shot just wide right during the 63rd minute.

The Whips continuously sent shots toward the D-C goal. But a valiant effort by the Charger back line and Guillen, who recorded 11 saves in the match, prevented Hampshire from breaking the 2-2 draw. D-C even had a promising chance in the 73rd minute, when senior striker Rylie Mensik drew the crossbar on a rare second-half opportunity.

“We were able to stack two halves, which has been our battle this whole year,” D-C coach Rob Moulton said. “I thought we pulled two halves together. Our next goal is to be 80-plus. Our girls played hard and I give the other team credit for taking advantage of our mistakes at the end. We’ve got to clean it up in the back and put the ball away.”

Despite Hampshire’s control on offense in the second half, all four goals in regulation time came in the first half. D-C (2-6-1, 1-3 FVC) capitalized on a free kick to take a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute. Senior defender Ashling Otte blasted a long kick that carried with the wind toward the head of Mensik, who bumped the ball into the goal.

Dundee-Crown's Rylie Mensik scored two goals to lead the Chargers in their overtime match against Hampshire on Thursday evening. (Russ Hodges)

“It was just a quick little flick,” said Mensik, who headed the ball in from roughly 10 yards out to give D-C the lead. “I usually like to hit it toward one of the corners for one of my teammates to cross it in.”

Hampshire answered in the 19th minute, when Amegasse finished a through ball into the middle of the box after barely missing on a shot one minute prior. The Whips took their first lead of the game in the 36th minute, surging ahead after Kelly launched a long-range shot that, despite carrying into the wind, landed just over Guillen’s head.

“I just kept dribbling the ball and I got to a point where I had to get it off my foot,” Kelly said. “It was really lucky. I honestly thought it was going over at first and all of the sudden, it hit the back of the net.”

Looking to even the score before halftime, Mensik showed off her breakaway speed in the 39th minute. Beating Hampshire’s back line and outmaneuvering freshman keeper Zytziry Morales, Mensik rolled a right-footed ball to the left corner that made the score 2-2 at half.

“My teammate Ruby [Gavina] made that amazing ball and I just used my speed to see if I could get past them,” said Mensik, whose older sisters Braylin and Berkley both played at D-C and went on to play collegiately. “I have two older siblings who played soccer and they’ve always kept me on my touch. I’ve learned how to outrun everyone and try my hardest. They’ve always pushed me to be the best player.”

Hampshire will face Burlington Central on the road next Tuesday, while D-C will return home and face Crystal Lake South that same day.