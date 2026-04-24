McHenry’s Carver Cohn homers, throws out runner at home to clinch FVC win: Thursday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

McHenry 6, Prairie Ridge 5: At Crystal Lake, center fielder Carver Cohn had a two-run home run in the top of the seventh and threw out the potential tying run at the plate to end the game in the bottom half as the Warriors (14-3-1, 7-1) held onto a Fox Valley Conference win over the Wolves (13-3, 6-2). Prairie Ridge scored one run in the bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Cameron Davis.

Landon Clements had a home run and drove in three runs for McHenry. Scotty Cole allowed four runs in 4⅔ innings and Bennet Baumann held Prairie Ridge to a run in the final 2⅓ innings.

Beckett Breseman had three hits and two RBIs for the Wolves, and Jack Dahlem went 3 for 3 with an RBI. Dahlem threw five innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out three.

Huntley 3, Jacobs 2 (9 inn.): At Algonquin, Gavin Rettberg (2 for 3, two doubles) scored on an error in the top of the ninth as the Red Raiders moved to 17-1 and 8-1 in the FVC. Sean Dabe allowed one earned run in 6⅔ innings for Huntley, striking out seven. Josh Rudnick had three stikeouts in 1⅔ shutout innings of relief.

Aaden Colon had six strikeouts in 4⅓ innings of relief, allowing one run, for Jacobs. Andrew Deegan went 3 for 3 with an RBI.

Burlington Central 5, Hampshire 3: At Hampshire, Jaxton Bovee was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for the Rockets (7-8-2, 4-4) in an FVC win. Aidric Arndt allowed one earned in the complete game with eight strikeouts. For the Whips (10-6-1, 3-5), Shane Pfeiffer was 2 for 2 with two doubles and one RBI.

Crystal Lake South 13, Dundee-Crown 7: At Crystal Lake, Nick Stowasser had a monster game with two three-run home runs as the Gators (10-6, 4-5) picked up an FVC win. Wes Bogda drove in two runs and Michael Silvius (double, RBI) and Carson Trivellini (two runs) both had two hits.

For the Chargers (8-11, 1-8), Gavin Mahaney had two hits and three RBIs. Ryan Pierce had two hits and an RBI, and Brady Benton had a double and drove in one.

Cary-Grove 13, Crystal Lake Central 7: At Cary, Canyon McKinney was 3 for 4 with a homer, double and four RBIs for the Trojans (4-13, 1-7), who picked up their first FVC win of the season. Mason Klimek was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, and Oskar Freund and Joey Pristera both had two RBIs.

Konner Altergott had a homer and three RBIs for Central (6-12, 3-6). Nick Kohlhase was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.

Woodstock 12, Plano 1 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Grady Goglin didn’t allow any earned runs in five innings and struck out four, and Brenner Swanson was a perfect 3 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs for the Blue Streaks (6-5-1, 4-2) in a Kishwaukee River Conference win.

Logan Wisner and Henry Noble (double) drove in two runs each, and Noah Henning (3 for 4) had a double and one RBI.

Harvard 17, Waukegan 6: At Waukegan, the Hornets (3-10) collected 17 hits in the nonconference win. Logan Nulle was 4 for 5 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI, and Eltan Powles (3 for 3, double), Justin Wheeler and Brennen Peters (2 for 2, double) each drove in a pair of runs.

Johnsburg 14, Marian Central 8: At Johnsburg, Jack Thompson had a homer and four RBIs, Peyton Mesce had a homer and three RBIs, and Nate Frost drove in three runs for the Skyhawks (11-5) in a nonconference win. Ashton Stern added three hits and one RBI. Josh Speer had a triple and one RBI.

For Marian (0-12), Will Hamill was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. TJ Cutrona had a triple, two steals and one RBI, and Jaxson Christensen scored three runs.

Harvest-Westminster co-op 17, Alden-Hebron 2 (4 inn.): At Elgin, Jack Stewart had an RBI as the Giants (5-4, 2-3) dropped the Northeastern Athletic Conference game.

Softball

Hampshire 14, Huntley 4: At Hampshire, Ali LeBlanc was 4 for 4 with two RBIs, and Alexa Schuring (2 for 3, four RBIs), Julissa Akins (3 for 4, three RBIs) and Jiselle Lopez (three RBIs) all hit home runs as the Whip-Purs (11-3, 7-1) earned their ninth straight win while handing Huntley its first FVC loss. Adi Edlen added three runs scored. Akins allowed three earned runs in five innings, striking out two.

Lyla Ginczycki (2 for 3) had a triple and two RBIs for the Raiders (14-5, 7-1) and Aubrina Adamik (2 for 2) had a double and two runs.

Woodstock North 10, Woodstock 0 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Makayla Nordahl pitched a perfect game with seven strikeouts, and Aly Jordan went 3 for 3 with a home run, double, three runs scored and three RBIs as the host Thunder (9-2, 7-0) stayed undefeated in the KRC.

North had six doubles in the win. Hailey Campos and Kylee Jordan each had a double and two RBIs.

Cary-Grove 10, Jacobs 7 (8 inn.): At Algonquin, Addison DeSomer hit a solo home run and walked three times, Olivia Osadzinski had three hits and three RBIs, and Lyla Murray (double) and Holly Streit (2 for 2) each drove in two runs for the Trojans (4-10, 3-6) in an FVC win. Paityn Ahlquist added two hits, including a double, and three runs scored. Addy Green struck out seven in seven innings, allowing five runs.

For the Golden Eagles (11-12, 4-5), Molly Hoch and Talia Di Silvio had two hits and an RBI apiece.

Burlington Central 5, Dundee-Crown 3: At Burlington, Sophia Koertgen didn’t allow any earned runs in seven innings and struck out three for the Rockets (7-8, 6-3) in the FVC win. Gianna Miceli had three hits, while Samantha Sieverding had a double and an RBI.

For D-C (6-14, 2-7), Josie Sheldon had two RBIs and Jordyn Jeffs had a double and drove in one.

Marengo 10, Sandwich 0 (5 inn.): At Marengo, Gabby Christopher was 3 for 4 with a homer, double and four RBIs in a KRC win for Marengo (9-11, 5-2). Ellie White struck out six in the five-inning shutout, and Gianna Iovinelli was 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI. Allie Tucker had two hits and drove in a run.

McHenry 12, Crystal Lake Central 2 (5 inn.): At McHenry, Brooke Snyder allowed one earned run and struck out 11 in five innings, and Charlee Cape was 3 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs for the Warriors (8-8, 3-6) in the FVC win. Lyla Oeffling was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Danica McCarthy scored three times and Izzie Townsend drove in two runs.

Ella Arana had a solo homer for the Tigers (7-6, 5-4).

Prairie Ridge 12, Crystal Lake South 1 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Parker Frey, Bella Moore and Reese Vrba hit home runs for the Wolves (9-5, 5-3) in their FVC win. Frey (3 for 4) tallied four runs scored and four RBIs, Moore drove in four and Vrba had two RBIs. Kylie Carroll (2 for 3) scored three wins, and Karsyn Ledgerwood (2 for 3) added a double and two runs. Emma Dallas struck out eight and allowed one run in five innings.

Riley Travis was 2 for 2 with a double, and Riley Barda had two hits for South (3-9, 1-7).

Johnsburg 11, Harvard 1 (6 inn.): At Johnsburg, Kayla Riener (2 for 4) hit a homer and drove in three runs in a KRC win for the Skyhawks (6-8, 4-3). Abri Bruns added two hits, two steals and three RBIs, and Evelyn Mercurio had two hits and drove in two. Brooke Wilkinson earned the win, allowing a run in six innings with three strikeouts.

Kendra Cunningham drove in a run for Harvard (5-7, 4-3).

Richmond-Burton 7, Plano 6: At Plano, Lilly Kwapniewski hit a solo home run and Rebecca Lanz was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs as the Rockets (8-11, 3-4) won the KRC game. Jocelyn Hird added two runs and two steals. Chase Cooper had nine strikeouts over seven innings, allowing only one earned run.

Girls soccer

Johnsburg 5, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, Liz Smith recorded a hat trick and one assist, and Charlie Eastland also scored for the Skyhawks, who improved to 7-0 and 5-0 in the KRC. Lila Konrad made two saves in the shutout. Lauren McQuiston had three assists and Maura Oeffling had one.

Crystal Lake Central 8, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, Addison Schaffer had a hat trick and Avery Watson scored two goals for the Tigers (8-1, 4-0) in the FVC win. Kira Stavropoulos, Allison Barnett and Alex Hannell also scored. Barnett, Hannell, Ella Bechler, Katelyn Hallum, Zoie Aevermann, Jordin Gaunaurd and Avery Chan had assists.

Huntley 2, Downers Grove North 1: At the Ed Watson Invite in Naperville, Emma Emricson scored in the fourth minute and Brooke Grabs made it 2-0 with a goal in the 51st as the Raiders improved to 6-2-2. Nyla Rueda added an assist and Ashlyn Grabs had four saves.

Jacobs 4, McHenry 0: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (3-7-2, 1-3) earned their first FVC win of the season against the Warriors (0-10, 0-4).

Wheaton Academy 9, Marian Central 0: At West Chicago, the Hurricanes (1-3, 1-2) were shut out in Chicagoland Christian Conference action.

Boys track and field

Lake Zurich Invite: At Lake Zurich, Dundee-Crown (45) finished fifth, Huntley (41) placed sixth and Burlington Central (19) took 12th in the 14-team meet. Host Lake Zurich won with 67.5 points.

Dundee-Crown’s Oreoluwa Sobodu won the 100 meters (10.44), Josh Michalski won the 800 (1:59.81) and Kyle Brents won the high jump (1.93 meters).

Burlington Central’s Gavin Klingberg won the 300 hurdles (40.15).

Girls track and field

Carlson-Anderson Classic: At Batavia, Burlington Central’s Emilie Anderson won the discus with a throw of 36.83 meters and Gracelin Turschman was first in the pole vault (3.35m).

Boys tennis

Johnsburg 4, Woodstock 3: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks pulled out the KRC win against the Blue Streaks. Johnsburg’s Tyler Batt won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Miles Davis (No. 2) won 7-5, 6-3 and Drew Jesuit came back to win 4-6, 6-4, 10-3 at No. 3 singles. Johnsburg also got a 6-2, 6-1 win from the No. 1 doubles team of Jack Rung and Charlie Ten Bruin.

Woodstock earned wins at doubles from Luis Fuentes and Simeon Oberhuber (No. 2), Vic Perez and Erik Johanson (No. 3) and Alex Rodriguez and Andrew Mroczenski (No. 4).

Crystal Lake South 7, Dundee-Crown 0: At Crystal Lake, Nazar Muktar (No. 1) and Kevin Opiela (No. 2) both won 6-0, 6-0, and Andy Cardoso (No. 3) won in straight sets at singles for the Gators.

South’s Eryk Bucior and Bayel Muktar (No. 1), Tengis Khatanbaatar and Charlie Santarelli (No. 2), AJ Nielsen and Diego Alvarez (No. 3) and Jake Pasek and Roman Gulakowski (No. 4) won in two sets at doubles.