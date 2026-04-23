Lucas Prange strikes out six, Hampshire builds early lead to beat Dundee-Crown

Tyler Lacke (left) and Lucas Prange (middle) combined to hold Dundee-Crown to four hits, while Gavin Weston (right) reached base three times in Hampshire's win over the Chargers on Wednesday. (Russ Hodges)

Hampshire right-hander Lucas Prange had a feel for his fastball.

Pumping heaters into the zone with high velocity, Prange carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning and struck out six Dundee-Crown batters in 4⅓ innings on the mound. The sophomore then turned the ball over to another right-hander, Tyler Lacke, who held the Chargers to one hit over 2⅔ innings to secure Hampshire’s 6-2 victory Wednesday night.

“I put the ball where I wanted it to go, my velo was working and I had my teammates behind me to help me out,” Prange said. “I was feeling the fastball and the curveball was working. Everything was working.”

The win helped Hampshire (10-5-1, 3-4 FVC) split the two-game Fox Valley Conference set with the Chargers (8-10, 1-7 FVC), who broke Prange’s no-hit bid up on Ryan Pierce’s lead-off single in the fourth. Hampshire pounced on D-C freshman starter Jesus Arellano early, notching five hits and scoring all six runs over the first three frames.

Lead-off man Gavin Weston sparked the Whip-Purs at the plate. The sophomore reached base three times, slapped two singles and scored a pair of runs atop the Hampshire order. Weston’s lead-off single in the first led to three runs for the Whips, who went up 3-0 on Santino Sauer’s two-RBI double and Cole Harkin’s line-drive RBI double.

“I was looking for the fastball early and got a few off-speeds early,” Weston said. “I like to see pitches and not really go too early. I help the back of the order see pitches and let them know what’s going on. If I see something I like, I take it. I thought we were seeing the off-speed really well and if he left the fastball there, we just hit it.”

Weston played a part in Hampshire’s two-run second inning as well, smacking a one-out RBI single on a hard ground ball up the middle. The Whips capitalized on some tough bounces on the infield, as both Tyler Rubino and Sauer reached base on ground balls that D-C was unable to field. Sauer’s grounder allowed Weston to come home.

Cameron Ortega’s sacrifice fly to center gave Hampshire a 6-0 lead in the third. From there, Prange and Lacke worked to shut the Chargers down at the dish. The two right-handers combined to yield just four hits. Third baseman Logan Nawrocki aided as well, making a pair of defensive gems in the sixth to help the Whips stay comfortably ahead.

“My mentality was to just close it out,” Lacke said. “Lucas did the hard part and I came in had the easy part. I was feeling really good with my changeups. I don’t normally throw a changeup, but I did today and it felt really good. We had a tough loss to them on Monday, but this really shows we can bounce back from tough games.”

Dundee-Crown's Kaden Klancnik fired three scoreless innings of relief and held Hampshire to one hit during the team's Fox Valley Conference baseball game Wednesday evening. (Russ Hodges)

D-C chipped into Hampshire’s lead in the fourth, scoring on Shane DeMarsh’s RBI single into left field. A one-out single and an error allowed the Chargers to earn another run back in the fifth. Lacke, who took over with one out in the fifth, induced a fielder’s choice grounder by Pierce before the Whips caught Pierce stealing second soon after.

While D-C was unable to rally back, the Chargers remained within range thanks to right-hander Kaden Klancnik, who provided quality relief in the later innings. Klancnik replaced Arellano in the bottom of the fourth and held Hampshire scoreless over three innings. The junior struck out two batters and limited the Whips to one hit.

“They were swinging and missing on the fastball or fouling it off,” Klancnik said. “The first-pitch curve and slider were getting home. My teammates love making plays and they were getting opportunities.”

Hampshire will resume FVC play against Burlington Central. The Whips will host the Rockets on Thursday, while D-C will travel to face Crystal Lake South the same day. Both games are scheduled for 4:30 p.m.