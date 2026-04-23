Burlington Central softball outlasts Crystal Lake Central in 9 innings: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Softball

Burlington Central 5, Crystal Lake Central 3 (9 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Alexis Skarda provided an RBI single and Madison Butler added a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning as the Rockets (6-8, 5-3 FVC) outlasted the Tigers (7-5, 5-3) in nine innings. Crystal Lake Central loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth but grounded out to end the Fox Valley Conference game.

Mei Shirokawa was 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI for the Rockets, Skarda (2 for 5) had a double and three RBIs, and Sophia Koertgen added three hits, including a double. Isabelle Reed pitched 6⅔ innings of relief, allowing one run with 10 strikeouts.

Ella Arana (two runs) and Logan Grams (2 for 3, double) both homered for the Tigers. Cassidy Murphy added three hits.

Huntley 7, McHenry 4: At Huntley, Layla Olson delivered a two-run single as part of a five-run fifth inning for the Red Raiders (14-4, 7-0), who stayed perfect in the FVC with a comeback win iver the Warriors (7-8, 2-6). Lyla Ginczycki (3 for 4) had two doubles and two RBIs, and Keely Fewell added three hits and drove in two.

Lyla Oeffling (3 for 3) and Natalie Bender both had two RBIs for McHenry. Danica McCarthy had two hits and two runs. Charlee Cape had three hits.

Hampshire 6, Cary-Grove 3: At Cary, Mia Robinson had a perfect 4-for-4 day with three doubles and four RBIs as the Whip-Purs (10-3, 6-1 FVC) topped the Trojans (3-10, 2-6) for their eighth straight win. Julissa Akins added two RBIs for Hampshire, and Ali LeBlanc (2 for 4) had a double and drove in one.

Becca Coffey earned the win, allowing one earned run in seven innings with three strikeouts. Olivia Osadzinski drove in two runs for C-G.

Jacobs 13, Crystal Lake South 6: At Crystal Lake, Audrey Wetzel hit two home runs and drove in four runs as the Eagles (11-11, 4-4) beat the Gators (3-8, 1-6) in FVC action. Avery St. Leger posted two hits and three RBIs. Olivia Fillipp had two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Wetzel also earned the win, allowing one earned run in three innings. Riley Travis had two hits and two RBIs for South. Riley Barda (2 for 4) had a double and drove in a run.

Prairie Ridge 12, Dundee-Crown 0 (5 inn.): At Carpentersville, Kylie Carroll (two runs, three RBIs) and Bella Moore (double, two RBIs) each collected three hits for the Wolves (8-4, 4-3) in their FVC win. Mary-Kate Center tallied three RBIs and Parker Frey added two. Karsyn Ledgerwood scored three runs, and Morgan Powal had two hits and two runs scored.

Emma Dallas pitched four shutout innings with four strikeouts. For D-C (6-13, 2-6), Josie Sheldon had two hits.

Bishop McNamara 8, Marian Central 1: At Woodstock, Vivianna Lara was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI in a Chicagoland Christian Conference loss for the Hurricanes (10-5, 5-1).

Antioch 10, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, Carlie Majercik had the lone hit for the Skyhawks (5-8) in a nonconference loss.

Baseball

Jacobs 6, McHenry 5: At Algonquin, Cooper Gulgren hit a walk-off, two-out double to score Ryan Tucker in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Golden Eagles (12-3, 5-2) handed the Warriors (13-3-1, 6-1) their first FVC loss. Gulgren had two RBIs, and Luke Flaskamp and Brock Vincent each had two hits and an RBI.

George Donze went all seven innings for Jacobs, allowing five runs and striking out three. Kaden Wasniewski and Landon Clements both had a double and an RBI for McHenry.

Prairie Ridge 4, Burlington Central 0: At Crystal Lake, Colt Zaleski went the distance for the Wolves (12-2, 6-1) in an FVC win against the Rockets (6-8-2, 3-4). Zaleski struck out five, walked one and allowed three hits in the shutout. Cameron Davis tallied two hits and two RBIs, and Beckett Breseman added a double.

Tyler Kotwica gave up two earned runs in five innings and struck out five for Central.

Huntley 11, Cary-Grove 6: At Cary, Gavin Rettberg (2 for 2) had a homer, double and four RBIs as the Red Raiders moved to 16-1 and 7-1 in the FVC with a win against the Trojans (3-13, 0-7). Joey Lengle was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Tommy Gasner drove in two runs and Brady Klepfer (3 for 4) had a double. Liam Nash started and struck out eight in four innings, allowing a run. Huntley has won eight games in a row.

C-G scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh after Huntley scored four in the top half. Brady Bauer (two runs, RBI) and Lance Moore (RBI) each collected three hits for the Trojans. Oskar Freund had two hits, including a double.

Crystal Lake South 9, Crystal Lake Central 3: At Crystal Lake, Carson Trivellini was 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for the Gators (9-6, 3-5) in an FVC win over the Tigers (6-11, 3-5). Nolan Dabrowski (2 for 4) had a double, two runs and an RBI. Tanner Mauer pitched three scoreless innings of relief.

Bud Shanahan was 2 for 3 with a double for Central.

Richmond-Burton 5, Sandwich 1: At Richmond, Anthony Harvey struck out nine batters in 6⅔innings in the Rockets’ Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Indians. Harvey allowed one unearned run and also ripped a double with an RBI. Cooper Nagel was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Woodstock North 17, Harvard 4 (6 inn.): At Harvard, the Thunder had 15 hits in their KRC win against the Hornets (2-10, 0-6). Parker Halihan (double, three runs, RBI) and Frank Cohen (double, three runs, two RBIs) each had three hits. Braeden Berner had a double, four runs and three RBIs, and Brady Rogers had a double and drove in three runs.

Tristan Schaffer was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Easton Klesh drove in two. Zaiden Vess struck out six in three innings, allowing one run.

Logan Nulle was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI for Harvard. Eltan Powles had a triple and drove in one.

Girls soccer

Richmond-Burton 5, Marengo 0: At Richmond, Sydney Frericks had a hat trick and assisted one of Maddie Seyller’s two goals in the Rockets’ KRC win against the Indians (5-5, 3-3). Rylee Molczan made two saves in her seventh shutout for R-B (9-2, 4-1). Abby Leslie, Ella Seyller, Lluvia Garcia and Elle Barrettsmith had assists.

Harvard 2, Plano 0: At Harvard, Julie Silva scored off an assist from Aimar Nava, and Nava scored off an assist from Silva for the Hornets (8-1-1, 4-1) in their KRC win against the Reapers.

Boys tennis

McHenry 6, Grant 0: At McHenry, Drew Franklin and Nick Marchant (No. 1), Anthony Rehm and Logan Lewakowski (No. 2), Drake Coon and Atticus LaPorta (No. 3) and Christian Bersie and Luke Miller (No. 4) all won their doubles matches in two sets. Owen Miller (No. 1) and Matt Zurawski (No. 2) each dropped only one game in their singles victories.

Wheaton Academy 6, Marian Central 1: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes’ No. 1 doubles team of Alek Jasovic and Marc Cheng won 7-6 (3), 6-3 in a Chicagoland Christian Conference loss.