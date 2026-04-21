Siambanis’s walk-off hit sends Marengo past Johnsburg: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Marengo 6, Johnsburg 5: At Marengo, Konstantinos Siambanis’s RBI single in the seventh gave the Indians a walk-off win and handed the Skyhawks their first loss in Kishwaukee River Conference action. Siambanis finished 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.

Marengo (8-6, 3-2) got a 2-for-3 effort from Alex Johnson. Johnson, Brayden Jenkins and Mitchell Aukes all doubled as well. ​​Dane Kowalski earned the win in relief.

Johnsburg (10-4, 4-1) trailed 5-0 after five innings but scored twice in the sixth and evened the score with three runs in the seventh. Ashton Stern hit a two-run homer and Josh Speer doubled in a run.

Woodstock North 7, Harvard 0: At Woodstock, Ryan Lalor allowed two hits over six innings in the KRC game, striking out five and walking one. Parker Halihan went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs for the Thunder (3-7, 2-3). Tristan Schaffter and Levi Perrotta each had two hits. Perrotta, Brady Rogers and Zaiden Vess (three RBIs) all had doubles.

Harvard (2-9, 0-5) got singles from Conner Firlick and Alex Bannwolf.

Richmond-Burton 16, Sandwich 2 (5 inn.): At Sandwich, the Rockets’ 10-hit attack in the KRC game included doubles by Cooper Nagel and Lucas Bynum. Nagel, Max Martin and Bryce Kowall each had two hits and two RBIs, and Ray Hannemann had a single and three RBIs. Ryan Scholberg contributed a single and two stolen bases. R-B (9-8-1, 3-2) got a five-inning, two-hit performance from Grayson Morningstar.

Prairie Ridge 4, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, Owen Satterlee pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks as the Wolves (12-2, 5-1) won in Fox Valley Conference action. Beckett Breseman was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Jack Spindler had a single and two RBIs, and Maddon McKim doubled.

Liam Schultz and Josh Cook had the only hits for Central (6-7-2, 3-3).

Crystal Lake South 2, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Crystal Lake, Matt Bychowsky pitched five innings of one-run ball, and Tanner Maurer pitched the final two innings for the save. Bychowsky and Mauer struck out five and three, respectively. The Gators (8-5, 2-4) got a triple from Nick Stowasser, while Wes Bogda and Coleton Bondi had sacrifice flies.

Central (5-10, 2-4) got a double from Connor Saip. Wade Ozment allowed both runs (one earned) in five innings.

Dundee-Crown 12, Hampshire 2: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (8-8, 1-5) earned their first FVC win, as Ikey Grzynkowicz went 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Cole Pearson had a double and two RBIs. Max Backaus (six strikeouts, two hits, one walk) did not allow an earned run in his six innings of work.

Hampshire (9-5-1, 2-4) got its only two hits from leadoff batter Gavin Weston.

Huntley 3, Cary-Grove 1: At Huntley, Brady Klepfer pitched 5⅔ innings of one-run ball, and Rowan Parker finished up to earn the save in the FVC game. Kyle Ziebell was 2 for 2 with a run scored, and Aiden Eickelmann had a double and an RBI.

C-G (3-11, 0-6) got a double and an RBI from Dylan Dumele. Kaden Norman allowed three runs (one earned) in five innings.

Chicago Christian 12, Marian Central 3: At Chicago, the Hurricanes remained winless, despite TJ Cutrona’s 2-for-2 effort, which included a double and two RBIs. Harrison Graf was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Marian (0-10, 0-3) in the Chicagoland Christian Conference game.

Softball

Hampshire 8, McHenry 5: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs (8-3, 4-1) scored six runs in the sixth inning to come back and defeat the Warriors (7-6, 2-6) in their FVC game. Addi Edlen (2 for 4, two runs, two RBIs), Alexa Schuring (2 for 3, two RBIs) and Becca Coffey (1 for 3, two runs, three RBIs) each hit home runs for Hampshire. Coffey picked up the win, allowing five runs on 10 hits in seven innings.

Charlee Cape (2 for 4) hit a solo homer for McHenry, Lyla Oeffling had two hits and two RBIs and Natalie Bender had two hits and drove in one. Brooke Snyder took the loss, allowing eight runs in six innings while striking out eight.

Jacobs 10, Dundee-Crown 0 (5 inn.): At Algonquin, Talia Di Silvio had a home run and three RBIs to lead the Golden Eagles (10-10, 3-3) past the Chargers (6-12, 2-5) in an FVC game. Olivia Fillipp had three hits, including a triple, and two runs scored with an RBI, and Molly Hoch had two hits, two runs and drove in one.

Skylee Ferrante didn’t allow any runs in five innings, allowing just two hits and striking out seven. Jordyn Jeffs had a double for D-C.

Huntley 17, Burlington Central 2: At Burlington, the Red Raiders collected 16 hits to beat the Rockets and improve to 12-4 and 5-0 in the FVC. Piper Heimbrodt (triple, four RBIs), Lana Hobday (two steals, two RBIs) and Megan Bzdusek (double) had three hits apiece for Huntley.

Aubrina Adamik had two hits, three steals, four runs scored, and Katelyn Bayness and Makayla Rasmussen each had two RBIs. Layla Olson struck out seven over seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks.

Mei Shirokawa had two hits and two steals for Central (5-7, 4-2).

Cary-Grove 7, Crystal Lake South 3: At Cary, Addy Green struck out 11 batters and collected two hits, including a double, and one RBI to lead the Trojans (3-9, 2-5) past the Gators (2-7, 1-5) in an FVC game. Green allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk in seven innings.

Ella Grimm was 3 for 3 with two runs scored, two steals and one RBI, Paityn Ahlquist was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Lyla Murray drove in two runs.

Riley Barda had two hits, three steals and two runs for South. Lily Dittrich allowed five earned runs over six innings while striking out seven.

Marian Central 4, Bishop McNamara 2: At Kankakee, Christine Chmiel struck out 12 in seven innings as the Hurricanes (10-3, 5-0) remained perfect in Chicagoland Christian Conference play. Chmiel allowed two runs on four hits and no walks.

Bailey Keller had two hits, three steals and two runs scored, Chmiel was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Vivianna Lara posted two hits.

Grayslake North 17, Harvard 0 (4 inn.): At Harvard, the Hornets (4-6) were no-hit in a nonconference loss to the Knights.

Girls soccer

Johnsburg 8, Plano 2: At Johnsburg, senior Liz Smith scored four goals and added two assists on senior night for the Skyhawks (6-0, 4-0) in the KRC victory. Charlie Eastland and Lauren McQuiston had two goals apiece. Lila Konrad made four saves for Johnsburg.

Harvard 3, Marengo 1: At Marengo, Julie Silva scored the Hornets’ (6-1-1, 2-1) first two goals and assisted the third in a KRC win against the Indians (5-4, 3-2). Aimar Nava scored Harvard’s third goal, and Jarithsie Mercado made five saves in goal.

Richmond-Burton 4, Woodstock North 0: At Woodstock, Maddie Seyller had a hat trick and Charlotte Gentry added a goal for the Rockets (8-2, 3-1) in the KRC win against the Thunder (3-7-1, 1-3). Abby Leslie had two assists and Rylee Molczan had four saves for her sixth shutout.

Boys track and field

Dundee-Crown Meet: At Carpentersville, Crystal Lake Central won the meet with 94 points, followed by Huntley (59) and Dundee-Crown (32).

Central’s Reed Mihelich won the 3,200 (10:05.87), Amana Omale won the 400 (52.40), Barrett Buchanan won the 300 hurdles (46.10), Tyler Wieczorek won the 1,600 (5:01.82), John Horbenko won the 200 (24.80) and Nathan Krucek won the long jump (5.58m). Central also won the 4x400 (46.68), 4x400 (3:39.02) and 4x800 (9:49.85).

Huntley’s Ryan Wabel won the shot put (13.64m) and discus (38.56m), Malakeigh Stritter won the 100 (12.00), Mark Omoniyi won the 800 (2:03.59) and Ashton Gonzalez won the triple jump (11.69m). The Raiders also won the 4x200 (1:40.95),

Dundee-Crown’s A.J. Chrusniak won the 110 hurdles (17.70), Kyle Brents won the high jump (1.77m) and Rylan Schmidt won the pole vault (4.41m),

Jacobs Meet: At Algonquin, the host Golden Eagles won with 89 points. Hampshire (51) was second and Crystal Lake South (27) was third.

Jacobs’ Kieran Nally won the 100 meters (11.24) and 300 hurdles (43.50), Ben McMahon won the 800 (2:07.08), Jacob Kania won the 1,600 (4:53.31), Jonathan Wagus won the 200 (22.83), Connor Uhler won the shot put (13.55m) and Liam Donahue won the long jump (5.63m),

Jacobs also won the 4x100 (43.86), 4x200 (1:36.73) and 4x400 (3:43.61).

Hampshire’s Knox Homola won the discus (41.43), Rayan Hashmi won the high jump (1.73m), Jack Wetzel won the triple jump (11.84m) and Malik Abdul-Haqq won the pole vault (2.44m).

South’s Matthew Cianciarulo won the 110 hurdles (16.43) and Scott Yassick won the 400 meters (52.93).

McHenry Meet: At McHenry, Cary-Grove took first with 96 points, followed by Prairie Ridge (85.5), McHenry (55) and Burlington Central (26.5).

C-G’s Dexter Starr won the 110 hurdles (17.03), Brandon Freund won the 100 (11.68), Brayden Baker won the 400 (55.89), Lucas Kephart won the 1,600 (4:45.50), James Murdough won the 200 (23.42) and Travis Evelo won the triple jump (11.85m). The Trojans also won the 4x400 (3:52.57).

Prairie Ridge’s Thomas Henry won the 3,200 (10:13.76), Tyler Sjoblom won the 800 (2:07.22), Landon Golden won the discus (45.30m), Logan Thennes won the long jump (6.32m). The Wolves also won the 4x100 (47.01) and 4x200 (1:34.90).

McHenry’s Chris Hernandez won the 300 hurdles (46.70), Jacob Miller won the shot put (13.12m) and Jayden Linderman won the high jump (1.77m). The Warriors also won the 4x800 (9:45.85).

Burlington Central’s Nicholas Sharma won the pole vault (3.81m).

Girls track and field

Cary-Grove Meet: At Cary, the host Trojans won the meet with 83.5 points. Prairie Ridge (82) was second, followed by Burlington Central (47) and McHenry (19.5).

Cary-Grove’s Leah Tatroe won the 300 hurdles (51.90), Erin Rebscher won the 200 (27.09), Caelie Mendro won the long jump (5.14m) and Kara Dunker won the triple jump (9.86m). The Trojans also won the 4x100 (54.41).

Prairie Ridge’s Kelly Anderson won the 100 hurdles (17.31), Madison Carver won the 100 (13.44), Emaline Foster won the 800 (2:27.54), Anna Baade won the 400 (1:02.25), Anneke Dam won the 1,600 (5:20.30), Paige Arnold won the shot put (9.98m) and Leo McKinney won the discus (35.09m). The Wolves also won the 4x400 (4:38.86).

Burlington Central’s Cailen O’Brien won the high jump (1.60m) and Gracelin Turschman won the pole vault (3.25m).

Hampshire Meet: At Hampshire, Hampshire (111.5) ran away with first, Jacobs (39.5) was second and Crystal Lake South (16) was third.

Hampshire’s Alicia Mallory won the long jump (4.60m) and triple jump (9.65m), Hannah Nalugemwa won the 100 hurdles (16.55), Chichi Ukachukwu won the 100 (13.23), Miya Moraga won the 800 (2:28.28), Ava Garcia won the 400 (59.63), Annabelle Haskins won the 1,600 (5:27.92), Alyssa Garcia won the 200 (26.77) and Elianna Miranda won the pole vault (3.20m). The Whips also won the 4x100 (52.22) and 4x400 (4:22.97).

Jacobs’ Carly Uehlein won the shot put (11.49m) and discus (41.65m) and Brylan Lemon won the 300 hurdles (47.82),

South’s Makayla Westermann won the high jump (1.57m), and the Gators won the 4x200 (1:54.04).

Boys tennis

Prairie Ridge 7, Hampshire 0: At Crystal Lake, Tim Jones (No. 1), Odin Bailey (No. 2) and Trigg Palmer (No. 3) all won their singles matches for the Wolves in the FVC sweep.

Winning at doubles for Prairie Ridge were Eli Loeding and Evan Seegert (No. 1), Matt Jones and Rory Senese (No. 2), Andrew Eisch and Charlie Instefjord (No. 3) and Will Bowen and Wesley Carr (No. 4).