Fox River flooding closes River Road near McHenry

“Welcome to the Lake” sign on the fence of a yard near on Pitzin Road near Lewis Lane on Sunday, April 19, 2026, in Johnsburg, as the Fox River continues to rise. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

River Road near McHenry is closed because of floodwaters.

McHenry County Division of Transportation officials said Tuesday afternoon that the road has been shut down from McHenry Dam Road to West Fernview Lane.

The county highway’s closure was the result of “rising waters that are encroaching upon the road,” officials said in a news release. The water is “too deep for vehicles to safely navigate.”

The county is monitoring road conditions and will reopen the route as soon as it is safe for travel, officials said.

Drivers should seek alternate routes, allow for extra travel time and follow all posted closure signs.

The Fox River overflowing its banks in many areas has resulted in other road closures.

McHenry Township officials said late Monday they shut down Circle Drive from Hilltop Drive to Christine Avenue.

Motorists are advised not to drive through standing water because it causes more damage to homes along with cars.

“These people are going through a very hard time we don’t need to make it any worse,” McHenry Township officials said on Facebook.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office also reminded the public not to cross or drive around barricades.

Rawson Bridge Road between the Broken Oar to Tuxedo Lane in the Cary area was closed Monday.