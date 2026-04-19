Huntley baseball beats Bartlett on Tommy Gasner’s walk-off single: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Huntley 7, Bartlett 6: At Huntley, Tommy Gasner smacked a walk-off RBI single as the Red Raiders rallied over the Hawks in nonconference action. Gasner went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, while Brady Klepfer and Drew Borkowski each had two hits for Huntley (13-1).

Alden-Hebron 12, Earlville 11 (8 inn.): At Hebron, Jacob Gritmaker scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth as the Giants held off the Red Raiders in nonconference play. Jack Stewart and Kyle Linneman each recorded two RBIs to lead the Giants (5-2).

McHenry 17, Grant 5 (5 inn): At Fox Lake, Kaden Wasniewski went 3 for 4 with two doubles, one home run and four RBIs as the Warriors beat the Bulldogs in a nonconference game. Garet Lobbins homered and went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, while Carver Cohn also homered and went 2 for 3 with three RBIs to pace McHenry (12-2-1) in the win.

Jacobs 13, Conant 10: At Hoffman Estates: Ryan Tucker homered and went 4 for 5 with four RBIs as the Golden Eagles defeated the Cougars in nonconference play. Andrew Deegan went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Cooper Gulgren singled three times and Andrew Robertson contributed two RBI for the Eagles (11-2).

Dundee-Crown 10, West Chicago 7: At West Chicago, Cole Pearson hit a home run and recorded five RBIs, Ryan Pierce doubled and scored three runs and the Chargers took down the Wildcats in nonconference play. Shane DeMarsh went 2 for 3 and also scored three runs to assist the Chargers (7-8), who collected nine hits.

Lake Forest 5, Cary-Grove 1: At Lake Forest, Kaden Norman went 2 for 3 with one triple and one RBI, Oskar Freund singled and scored one run and the Trojans lost a nonconference game to the Scouts. Andrew McGee threw 5⅓ innings with two strikeouts for C-G (3-10).

Byron 10, Richmond-Burton 0 (5 inn.): At Richmond, Cooper Nagel hit two singles and the Rockets gave up six runs in the fifth inning of their nonconference loss to the Tigers. Ryan Scholberg added one single for the Rockets (8-8-1), who had three hits and two walks.

Softball

Hampshire 10, Round Lake 0 (5 inn.): At Elgin, Becca Coffey struck out nine over five innings pitched, Ali LeBlanc singled and notched two RBIs as the Whip-Purs shut out the Panthers at the Larkin Slugfest. Coffey went 2 for 2 with one RBI to aid the Whips in their victory.

Hampshire 13, Bartlett 1 (5 inn.): At Elgin, Julissa Akins struck out seven and held the Hawks to two hits, Adi Edlen went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and four RBIs and the Whips rolled in their second game at the Larkin Slugfest. Mia Robinson singled three times and added one RBI for the Whips, who posted 15 hits in their victory.

Hampshire 13, St. Bede 1 (5 inn.): At Elgin, Adi Edlen and Julissa Akins each homered while combining for four RBIs as the Whips took down the Bruins to win all three games at the Larkin Slugfest. Mariah Becerra doubled twice and went 3 for 4, while Ali LeBlanc went 3 for 3 with a double and two runs scored for the Whips (7-3) in the win.

Geneva 10, Dundee-Crown 7: At Elgin, Jordyn Jeffs and Madison Guyon both homered as the Chargers lost to the Vikings during the Larkin Slugfest. Jeffs went 3 for 4 with two singles, Guyon went 2 for 3 with a single and Josie Sheldon recorded two singles and one RBI.

Dundee-Crown 9, Larkin 3: At Elgin, Emily Einhorn doubled twice and scored three runs, Josie Sheldon went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs and the Chargers beat the Royals at the Larkin Slugfest. Chloe Morrison threw all seven innings and struck out 13 batters in the win.

Dundee-Crown 12, St. Edward 1 (5 inn.): At Elgin, Jordyn Jeffs hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs as the Chargers coasted over the Green Wave at the Larkin Slugfest. Kerrigan Svec homered and went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Madysen Schillaci went 2 for 3 and Abby Hsu went 2 for 2 with three runs to aid the Chargers (6-11).

Antioch 6, McHenry 2: At McHenry, Danica McCarthy and Charlee Cape each notched two hits, while Natalie Bender homered and drove in two as the Warriors lost to the Sequoits in a nonconference game. Caitlyn Carlisle pitched a complete game for the Warriors in the loss.

McHenry 23, Bolingbrook 8 (4 inn.): At McHenry, Charlee Cape hit a home run and recorded five RBIs as the Warriors cruised against the Raiders in nonconference action. Jocelyn Roeder went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs, while Danica McCarthy and Elyse Fullington each scored four runs to aid McHenry (7-5) in the win.

Cary-Grove 17, Wauconda 1 (4 inn). At Cary, Addison DeSomer hit a home run, doubled and notched five RBIs as the Trojans took the first game of their doubleheader against the Bulldogs. Paityn Ahlquist went 4 for 4 with three triples and three RBIs, Lyla Murray singled three times and both Holly Streit and Emily Glen had two RBIs in the win.

Wauconda 13, Cary-Grove 9: At Cary, Lyla Murray went 2 for 3 with two singles and three RBIs, Samantha Steiner homered and added three RBIs and the Trojans lost the second game of a doubleheader against the Bulldogs. Addison DeSomer went 2 for 4 with two doubles, one run and one RBI to help the Trojans (2-9) in their defeat.

Jacobs 6, Hononegah 5: At Rockton, Molly Hoch went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, Kendall Davignon homered and added two RBIs as the Golden Eagles edged out the Indians in nonconference action. Audrey Wetzel went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Jacobs.

Hononegah 18, Jacobs 6 (5 inn.): At Rockton, Emily Popilek belted a home run and earned three RBIs and the Golden Eagles smacked five doubles in a loss to the Indians in the second half of a doubleheader. Avery St. Leger doubled and recorded one RBI for the Eagles (9-10).

Teutopolis 3, Marengo 2: At Tolono, Elizabeth White threw six frames and struck out three batters while holding the Wooden Shoes to four hits in a nonconference loss. Gianna Iovinelli hit a two-run homer in the top of the sixth and recorded the only base hit for the Indians.

Tolono Unity 8, Marengo 4: At Tolono, Gianna Iovinelli singled twice and notched one RBI, Elizabeth White and Natalie Potirus each threw three innings and the Indians fell to the Rockets in nonconference action. Emma Anderson added one RBI for the Indians (8-10).

Earlville 15, Alden-Hebron 0 (4 inn.): At Hebron, Olivia Klein hit a single, Teegan Vanderstappen reached on a double and the Giants suffered a shutout nonconference loss. The Giants fell to 1-5-1.

Girls Soccer

Richmond-Burton 3, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Richmond, Ella Seyller, Addison Sell and Charlotte Gentry all scored goals as the Rockets defeated the Cogs in a nonconference match. Maddie Seyller and Lluvia Garcia notched assists and Rylee Molzcan recorded two saves to aid the Rockets (7-2, 2-1 KRC) in their home victory.

Crystal Lake Central 7, Nazareth 0: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers dominated their BodyArmor Series match against the Roadrunners. The Tigers (6-1, 2-0 FVC) have won six consecutive games.

Evanston 2, Huntley 0: At Evanston, Ashlyn Grabs had six saves as the Red Raiders conceded a loss to the Wildkits in nonconference action. Evanston scored on Huntley (4-2-2, 2-1-1 FVC) in the 57th and 72nd minutes. Grabs played all 80 minutes for the Red Raiders.

Jacobs 0, Mundelein 0: At Mundelein, the Golden Eagles drew the Mustangs in a nonconference match and moved to 2-6-2 overall.

Boys Track & Field

Buccaneer Invite: At Belvidere, Woodstock (92 points) placed second, Woodstock North (76) finished fourth, Crystal Lake South (59.5) took fifth, Johnsburg (58.5) placed sixth and Marian Central (15) finished 10th to lead area teams in the 12-team competition.

Crystal Lake South’s Joseph Gonzalez won the 1,600, Brady Haselhoff won the high jump and the Gators won the 4x800 relay. Woodstock North’s Adam Castaneda won the 200 and Braelan Creighton took the pole vault, Woodstock’s Sam Eberhardt finished first in the discus.

Bartlett/Elgin Invite: At Elgin, Prairie Ridge (93 points) placed second and Hampshire (45) took seventh in the 14-team event. Prairie Ridge’s Thomas Henry won the 800, Landon Golden won the discus and the Wolves won the 4x100 relay. For the Whip-Purs, Jake Olson and Knox Homola went first and second in the shot put.

B.A.T.E. Invite: At Buffalo Grove, Crystal Lake Central (48 points) finished fifth in the six-team competition. The Tigers won the 4x800 relay, Amana Omale took second in the 800 and the Tigers placed second in the 4x400 relay event. Chase Teresi was third in the 3,200.

Cougar Relays: At Vernon Hills, McHenry (130 points) took fifth in the seven-team meet. The Warriors finished first in the 4x100 relay and Oliver Sznyterman placed second in the 400.

SmithStrong Invite: At Minooka, Huntley (12 points) placed 16th in the 16-team meet. Ryan Wabel finished sixth in the discus. Jacob Marx and Matthew Schroeder went fourth and fifth in the long jump.

VanDeVeer Invite: At Geneva, Burlington Central (82.5 points) took fourth overall. Gavin Klingberg won the 300 hurdles for the Rockets.

Girls Track & Field

Buccaneer Invite: At Belvidere, Woodstock (84 points) finished third, Johnsburg (79) placed fourth, Woodstock North (44) took seventh and Marian Central (27.5) landed in ninth in the 10-team invitational.

For Johnsburg, Hope Klosowicz (400), Kailey Delulio (300 hurdles), Carly Duck (pole vault) and Stori Hurckes (discus and shot put) all won events. Lauren Bieszczad (high jump) won for Woodstock North.

Rebeck Invite: At Schaumburg, Dundee-Crown (46.5 points) placed eighth and Crystal Lake South (25) took 11th in the 12-team meet.

For D-C, Jordyn Shelley finished third in the long jump. The Gators placed fourth in the 4x200 and 4x800 relays. Sedona Semradek (discus) and Makayla Westermann (high jump) each finished fourth.

VanDeVeer Invite: At Geneva, Burlington Central (78.5 points) placed fourth out of nine teams. Emilie Anderson won the shot put, LaRaiya Cunningham won the triple jump, Callie Pflug took second in the 800 and the Rockets finished third in the 4x200 and 4x800 relay events. Cailen O’Brien placed third in the high jump competition.

Cougar Relays: At Vernon Hills, McHenry (180 points) finished fourth in the seven-team meet. Addison Hoffmann (100), Lexi Danz (1,600) and Olivia Meyer (100 hurdles) all won events. The Warriors won both the 4x200 relay and the 4,000 distance medley relay races.

Girls Lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 14, Lyons 6: At Lyons, Crystal Lake Central co-op (7-0, 2-0 FVC) remained undefeated with a road win.

Boys Volleyball

Huntley 2, Mundelein 1: At Mundelein, the Red Raiders (5-6) defeated the Mustangs 26-24, 19-25, 15-13 in a quad meet.