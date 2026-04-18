Christine Chmiel throws no-hitter for Marian Central: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Softball

Marian Central 10, Timothy Christian 0 (6 inn.): At Elmhurst, Dayton commit Christine Chmiel completed a no-hitter, striking out 12 and walking only one on 60 pitches for the Hurricanes (9-3, 4-0) in the Chicagoland Christian Conference win.

Kaylie Kowalsky was 3 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs, while Diana Perez (two runs) and Claire Ostrowski both added two RBIs. Chmiel had three hits, including a double.

Crystal Lake South 8, Dundee-Crown 5: At Crystal Lake, Riley Travis blasted a three-run home run in the sixth inning as the Gators (2-6, 1-4) beat the Chargers (4-10, 2-4) for their first Fox Valley Conference win of the season. Travis finished 4 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs, also adding two doubles.

Riley Barda was 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs. Lily Dittrich earned the win, giving up five runs (three earned) on five hits in seven innings. Dittrich struck out six and walked four.

Abby Hsu had two hits, including a double, for D-C. Kate Graham had a double and drove in a run.

Normal West 3, Marengo 1 (6 inn.): At Normal, Ellie White struck out six over six innings, but the Indians fell in a nonconference game. White gave up three runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks. Gabby Christopher and Abby Balmes had the only two hits for Marengo (8-8).

Baseball

Huntley 4, Crystal Lake South 1: At Huntley, Tommy Gasner went 2 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs in a four-run fourth for the Red Raiders, who moved to 12-1 and 4-1 in the FVC. Kyle Ziebell added a double and one RBI. Sean Dabe started and allowed a run on four hits in four innings, striking out four and walking none. Rowan Parker (1 IP, 2 K) and Josh Rudnick combined for three scoreless innings.

Michael Silvius went 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI for South (7-5, 1-4). Devin DeLoach started and allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits in 3⅔ innings. He struck out five and walked a pair. Tanner Mauer fired three strikeouts in 1⅓ innings of relief.

Crystal Lake Central 6, Dundee-Crown 2: At Crystal Lake, Nick Kohlhase (RBI) and Logan Laudadio (two runs, RBI) each had three hits, including a double, as the Tigers (5-9, 2-3) won their FVC game against the Chargers (6-8, 0-5).

Carter Kropke had two hits and an RBI, and Bud Shanahan posted two hits and two runs scored. Reese Hamric pitched 5⅓ scoreless innings, allowing a hit with a walk and six strikeouts for Central.

For D-C, Ryan Pierce and Shane DeMarsh both had an RBI. Nathan Bushy allowed two runs on five hits in 3⅔ innings, striking out three and walking four.

Bishop McNamara 18, Marian Central 3 (4 inn.): At Kankakee, Will Hamill had two RBIs for the Hurricanes (0-9, 0-2) in a Chicagoland Christian Conference loss.

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake South 19, Wauconda 6: At Crystal Lake, the Gators moved to 10-0, with Logan Driscol, Renner Stavropolos (four assists) and Braedon Muraski (three assists) each scoring four goals. Driscol now owns the school record with 123 career goals.

Drake Lenckus added three goals and three assists and Owen Hess had two goals and two assists. Daniel Hayes made seven saves to earn the win in net.

Girls track and field

Minooka Invite: At Minooka, Huntley took third with 80 points, trailing Homewood-Flossmoor (159) and Minooka (90). Haley Rahman finished runner-up in the 1,600 (5:13.94) and 3,200 (11:37.40), and Emma Garofalo was second in the pole vault (3.10 meters).

Abigail McKoy was third in the 100 hurdles (16.16), Reagan Ellis was third in the 300 hurdles (49.29), Cori Kilvinger was third in the 800 (2:21.69) and Elena Fetzer was third in the shot put (11.91m).

Myla Wade, Addi Busam, Kalia Parris and Rachel Hogan finished third in the 4x200 (1:45.91), Parris, Ava Acevedo, Wade and Morgan Sauber were third in the 4x400 (4:11.17), and Sauber, Aspen Maldonado, Kilvinger and Lena Jurczyk took third in the 4x800 (10:17.08).

Ritter Invite: At Downers Grove, Hampshire finished fifth in the 16-team meet with 67 points. Host Downers Grove North won with 115.

Hailey Homola finished first in the shot put (11.46m) and third in the discus (31.84m). The Whips’ 4x400 relay of Ava Garcia, Reese Long, Malaya Ligon and Alyssa Garcia finished first in 3:59.47. Alyssa Garcia, Long, Miya Morgan and Annabelle Haskins took second in the 4x800 (9:36.80), and Ava Garcia, J’myra McRoy, Ligon and Chichi Ukachukwu were third in the 4x200 (1:44.65).

Hannah Nalugemwa was third in the 100 hurdles (15.79), Alyssa Garcia was third in the 400 (57.27) and Elianna Miranda was third in the pole vault (3.09m).