After long delay, Woodstock’s major Route 47 roadwork set to start this week

Traffic on Route 47 on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Woodstock. The widening was supposed to begin last year but got delayed. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The long-awaited – and long-delayed – Route 47 widening is finally coming to Woodstock.

The city announced that construction is scheduled to start this week. Woodstock officials have said recently they expected construction to start in April and run through 2028.

The road will be widened to two lanes in each direction between Route 14 and Route 47 in the heart of Woodstock, a distance of about 2.25 miles. Other improvements include upgraded intersections, three roundabouts, sidewalks, a multiuse path and enhanced lighting and streetscaping.

“Crews will start with lane prep, temporary signals and erosion control, paving the way for new water, sewer, and storm systems,” the city said on Facebook.

Logs are piled alongside Route 47 on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Woodstock. The tree removal was done to prepare for the widening of the road. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Woodstock officials said motorists can expect lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and some Saturdays. Work will depend on weather, and drivers should allow extra travel time and drive with caution, the city said.

City officials also said businesses in the corridor will be open and encouraged the public to shop, dine and support them during the construction period.

Woodstock leaders have been nervous about how the construction might affect businesses in the corridor and have established a relief fund for them.

While construction is finally beginning, it comes as the city is on the hook for about $9.5 million for the project. The project construction got pushed back because of about a $9 million overage, and city officials have confirmed most of the overage has been passed on to Woodstock.

Members of the public can also keep up with Route 47 information on the project website, woodstockroute47project.org.