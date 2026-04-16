Christine Chmiel strikes out 14 in near perfect game for Marian Central: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Softball

Marian Central 10, Chicago Hope Academy 0 (6 inn.): At Chicago, Christine Chmiel’s bid for a perfect game ended with a one-out single in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Hurricanes ace and Dayton commit struck out 14 and allowed just the one hit in a Chicagoland Christian Conference win.

Chmiel also finished 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, double and three RBIs. Bailey Keller (3 for 4) had a homer, two runs scored and three RBIs for Marian (8-3, 3-0), Kaylie Kowalsky had a solo homer, and Vivianna Lara and Claire Ostrowski each drove in a run.

McHenry 8, Prairie Ridge 3: At McHenry, the Warriors (6-3, 2-3) scored six runs in the second inning in a Fox Valley Conference win against the Wolves (7-3, 3-2). Natalie Bender had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. She also picked up the win, allowing two runs in seven innings. Izzie Townsend drove in two runs, and Layla Oeffling, Jocelyn Roeder and Elyse Fullington (double) each had an RBI.

Kylie Carroll had three hits, including a double, and one RBI for Prairie Ridge. Bella Moore was 2 for 3, and Reese Vrba had a double.

Crystal Lake Central 7, Cary-Grove 1: At Cary, Lily Perocho struck out 13 over six innings, allowing one unearned run on six hits and a walk, as the Tigers (6-3, 4-1) beat the Trojans (1-7, 1-4) in the FVC game. Cassidy Murphy was 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs, and Perocho (two runs, RBI), Ella Arana (double, two runs) and Elise Thorson had two hits apiece.

Paityn Ahlquist had a triple and drove in C-G’s lone run. Avery Mattran had two hits, including a double.

Baseball

McHenry 20, Cary-Grove 6: At Cary, the Warriors (11-2-1, 5-0) collected 20 runs on 15 hits in a runaway FVC win over the Trojans (3-9, 0-5). Kaden Wasniewski (3 for 5) hit a homer with five RBIs and three runs scored, Carver Cohn had two hits, including a double, with four RBIs and three runs, and Jeffry Schwab had two hits, three runs and an RBI. Landon Clements had two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Oskar Freund was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for C-G, and Canyon McKinney had three hits and two runs scored.

Sandwich 5, Harvard 3: At Sandwich, Eltan Powles and Connor Firlick collected two hits apiece for the Hornets (2-8, 0-4) in a KRC loss to the Indians. Alex Bannwolf had a triple, and Logan Nulle knocked in one run. Bannwolf allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits in five innings, striking out six and walking two.

Girls soccer

Harvard 1, Woodstock North 0: A Woodstock, Julie Silva scored off an assist from Crystal Morales in the first half to lift the Hornets (6-1-1, 2-1) past the Thunder (2-7-1, 1-3) in their Kishwaukee River Conference game. Jarithsie Mercado came up with 10 saves for Harvard.

Boys tennis

McHenry 7, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, Drew Franklin (No. 1), Matt Zurawski (No. 2) and Angel Gonzalez (No. 3) won at singles for the Warriors in a nonconference victory over the Blue Streaks. Nick Marchant and Owen Miller (No. 1), Tony Rehm and Logan Lewakowski (No. 2), Atticus LaPorta and Drake Coon (No. 3) and Christian Bersie and Luke Miller (No. 4) had wins at doubles.

Marian Central 4, Johnsburg 3: At Johnsburg, the Hurricanes came out on top in their nonconference matchup against the Skyhawks. Marc Cheng and Alek Jasovic won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles for Marian, while Tyler Batt won at No. 1 singles by the same score for Johnsburg.

Marian’s Danny Derouen and Finn Peifer (No. 2) and Trevor Zopp and Michael Davis (No. 4) added wins at doubles. Ryan Falbo won by default at No. 3 singles.

For Johnsburg, Ryan O’Dell won at No. 2 singles, and Josue Ortega and Drew Jesuit won at No. 3 doubles.