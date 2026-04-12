Wisconsin man charged with assault of child he allegedly lured from Harvard

A Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, man – already convicted for possessing child sexual assault material – is facing new charges involving a child authorities say he lured from Harvard last month.

According to a news release from the Sun Prairie Police Department, officers there were alerted by the Harvard Police Department to a missing child.

That investigation, according to the release, determined Chase Schroeder, 27, made contact with the child via social media and arranged for a rideshare service to bring the child to Sun Prairie.

He assaulted the child, according to the authorities, and sent the child home via rideshare.

Schroeder was arrested March 25 and was initially being held on a federal warrant, according to the release. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry lists his current address as the Marquette County Jail in Montello, Wisconsin, and says he was convicted in 2019 in Texas of “possession of visual depictions of sexual activities by minors.”

In the new case, he was referred for charges of sexual assault of a child under 12, sexual exploitation of a child, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and possession of child sexual assault materials, according to authorities.

Sun Prairie police received assisted during the investigation from Harvard police, the U.S. Marshals Service and FBI.

In the release, Sun Prairie police reminded parents and guardians “to have regular conversations with their children about online communication, including who they are talking to and which platforms they use.”

Resources on internet safety for families are available through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program at icactaskforce.org and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s NetSmartz program at missingkids.org/netsmartz.