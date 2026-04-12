McHenry County friend create bookstore on wheels

Customers peruse the shelves inside Cassi Hunn and Jacquee McLeod's mobile bookstore, Here for the Plot. The McHenry County friends started the business in September. (Photos provided by Here for the Plot)

Their business idea came to Jacquee McLeod and Cassi Hunn while the two McHenry County women were in a Florida pool.

Their families – including their husbands and two children each – were on vacation together, and the two longtime friends were talking about their dream of running a bookstore together.

On that day last June, mobile bookstore Here for the Plot was born. They bought a trailer and outfitted it with books and book-related products, taking it from event to event starting in September.

Inside Cassi Hunn and Jacquee McLeod's mobile bookstore, Here for the Plot. The McHenry County friends started the business in September, bringing books and pop-up events to readers around the area. (Photos provided by Here for the Plot)

When they pull their trailer into an event – craft sales, famers markets, and even straight to area businesses for a pop-up event for readers – there are some oohs and aahs from women, the duo said.

“We get heartwarming feedback from the community when we open up the trailer,” McLeod said. Comments include that it is ”like the bookmobile” that libraries send into neighborhoods with books, she added.

“Every time, it feels so good,” because of the positive feedback, Hunn, of Crystal Lake, said.

It was books and reading that bonded the two way back in middle school.

“We both had a passion for reading,” said McLeod of Cary.

Both said they are e-book readers who also buy physical copies of the books the love.

“I have trophies: three or four editions of the same book,” because each edition has a different feature, Hunn said.

While romance is a favorite, they are selling a little of everything, include thrillers, fantasy and historical fiction while staying up on what’s trending.

“We try to cater to the masses and what is trending and popular on TikTok,” McLeod said.

Cassi Hunn and Jacquee McLeod are the driving force behind mobile bookstore Here for the Plot. The McHenry County friends started the business in September, bringing books and pop-up events to readers around the area. (Photos provided by Here for the Plot)

They are also working to build a community of readers by hosting pop-up events with local authors and other book-related get-togethers.

“It is such a blessing that has paid off with the relationships we have made. It has been really a tight-knit community,” Hunn said.

Those pop-ups have included a New Chapter, New Year event at Lake Villa’s Harbor Brewing Co. Via their Facebook and Instagram pages, they found and invited independent, women authors from around the region to connect with potential readers at the event.

A Book Club social at Crystal Lake’s The Ellery event venue offered cocktails, food and book-bedazzling and, again, an independent author signing.

“We are building this community, working with local authors and indy authors,” McLeod said.

A shelf in the “Plotmobile” is set aside for those local authors, and many of the books are also signed.

As they ramp up for the summer festival and farmers market season, lessons learned during their first months of operation include having a selection of children’s titles too.

They are still working on their spring and summer schedule, finding new locations via social media and word of mouth. Because they’re both working moms, most of the event are over the weekend, and they’re trying to stay within an hour or so’s drive. Because the books cannot travel on the shelves, there is set up time when they arrive.

The end goal is a brick-and-mortar store, McLeod said: “For now, we can bring the books to them.”