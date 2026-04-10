Car burst into flames in Prairie Grove crash that injured other driver

On Friday, April 10, 2026, the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded to the intersection of Nish Road and Barreville Road in Prairie Grove for a two-vehicle crash. (Photos provided by the the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District)

The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday in Prairie Grove in which one of the cars burst into flames.

Firefighters were called just before 1:30 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Nish and Barreville roads for a reported crash, according to a release from Alex Vucha, district public information officer.

On Friday, April 10, 2026, the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded to the intersection of Nish Road and Barreville Road in Prairie Grove for a two-vehicle crash. (Photos provided by the the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District)

Crews arriving on the scene found a black sedan “well engulfed in flames,” according to Vucha’s release.

Both of the adult drivers – the only occupants in either vehicle – had exited their cars before firefighters arrived, according to the release. While firefighters put a hose line on the car, paramedics evaluated the drivers on scene.

The driver of the vehicle that caught fire declined medical attention, he said. The the driver of a red sedan was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with moderate injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Crews were on scene for about an hour and assisted with traffic control while the roadway was closed and the vehicles removed.

On Friday, April 10, 2026, the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded to the intersection of Nish Road and Barreville Road in Prairie Grove for a two-vehicle crash. (Photos provided by the the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District)

The Cary Fire Protection District assisted on scene for the fire and patient care, Vucha said.

The Prairie Grove Police Department is investigating the crash.