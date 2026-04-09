Woodstock video gaming: City adopts new regulations, bans gambling-predominant cafes

A woman plays a video gaming machine inside 3 Brothers Restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. Woodstock has adopted additional regulations surrounding video gaming in the city. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Woodstock is aiming to rein in video gambling.

The City Council approved new restrictions on video gambling Tuesday, weeks after officials expressed openness to more regulations of the video gambling.

Woodstock had already banned video gaming-only establishments, and the City Council wanted to keep it that way.

But the city has now set a requirement that businesses holding gaming licenses cannot receive more than 40% of their gross revenue from gaming.

That determination will be made at license renewal time, and license holders are to provide documents or other information to the city to determine if that threshold has been met, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance gives a two-year path for existing businesses to get in compliance if they’re over the limit but already had a gaming license.

City officials plan to discuss the post-two-year probationary path at a later date.

Council member Bob Seegers said he supported lowering the threshold to 30% or 25%, but didn’t want to change what the Council was voting on.

Seegers said gaming parlors that get most of their money from video gaming take opportunities away from places trying to serve all people, not just those interested in gaming.

“To me, that doesn’t feel right,” Seegers said.

Mayor Mike Turner said city officials believe there are establishments in town where 90% of revenues come from video gaming, which he said gives the city pause. Officials did not mention which establishments those are.

City Manager Roscoe Stelford said the city anticipates there would be three businesses in violation of the ordinance.

Tim Shabani, the owner of Sofie’s Whiskey and Wine – whose website touts its “premium gaming lounge ... packed with the latest slot machines” – asked the Council questions about the new ordinance.

Kim Alimi the owner of 3 Brothers Restaurant talks with a customer as she plays a video gaming machine inside the Woodstock restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. Woodstock is considering additional regulations surrounding video gaming in the city. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Turner said many establishments, including Sofie’s, are “very good” but the goal is to help Woodstock avoid places moving to a gaming-only model.

Previously, in determining if a business was a video gaming cafe – or predominantly a gambling establishment, something the city aims to avoid – officials could consider numerous factors like the layout and design of the business, preparation and variety of food and drink offerings, the “creation and operation” of a commercial kitchen, number of video gambling machines compared to seating capacity, square footage of space devoted to video gambling versus space for other activities, source of proposed or actual revenue, number of employees and their proposed function and other factors the liquor commissioner finds relevant.

The mayor serves as the liquor commissioner. Only local businesses with liquor licenses are allowed to have gambling licenses.