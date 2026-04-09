Richmond man accused of possessing guns with defaced serial numbers, ammo, firecrackers in Lake in the Hills

A Richmond man on pretrial release in two Wisconsin DUI cases is accused of illegally possessing stolen guns, ammunition and 50 package of firecrackers, according to authorities.

Jeremy R. Crutcher, 48, is charged with possessing stolen and defaced firearms and possessing weapons as a felon, as well as driving on a suspended or revoked license and illegally possessing firecrackers, according to a criminal complaint in McHenry County court.

Crutcher made an initial court appearance Wednesday where Judge Cynthia Lamb denied his pretrial release from county jail, records show.

Lake in the Hills police said in a news release that they received an anonymous tip regarding firearms violations. Shortly before noon Wednesday, a Lake in the Hills police officer stopped Crutcher, who was driving a white Ford pickup near Algonquin and Crystal Lake roads, police said.

Police learned that Crutcher was a “felon driving on a revoked license and unlawfully possessing ammunition and fireworks after consenting to a vehicle search,” according to the release. The tipster told authorities Crutcher had firearms with defaced serial numbers that were kept in his toolbox, authorities said.

Police said Crutcher told them his toolbox was at his workplace, leading to the execution of a search warrant. Two stolen firearms and a third firearm with a defaced serial number were confiscated and Crutcher was arrested, according to police.

During Crutcher’s court appearance, Lamb said Crutcher knowingly drove a vehicle without a valid driver’s license while in “possession of open alcohol, ammunition, and 50 packs of firecrackers, none of which he was legally able to possess.”

The judge further said Crutcher “concealed” in a toolbox at his job that he possessed a Sig Sauer firearm with a defaced serial number as well as a Glock and a CZ Shadow “both reportedly stolen of Wisconsin,” Lamb wrote in an order detaining Crutcher in jail pretrial.

She also said he was in the possession of five rounds of .45-caliber ammunition and 38 rounds of 9mm ammunition in his work area and allegedly had an additional 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition in his vehicle.

The judge also said in her order that Crutcher does not have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card, “yet has weapons and ammo in his possession. [He] was aware that he was not allowed to possess weapons or ammunition as he is [a] convicted felon with no valid FOID card. The Court finds there are no conditions or combination of conditions that will mitigate the risk posed by the Defendant. This Defendant will not or cannot abide by laws of state of Illinois.”

In Wisconsin, Crutcher has pending cases including charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Walworth County, filed March 24 of this year, and driving while intoxicated on March 25, 2025, Wisconsin records show.