Prairie Ridge plays long ball, topples Cary-Grove

Prairie Ridge’s Cameron Davis celebrates his two-run home run during a Fox Valley Conference baseball game against Cary-Grove on April 8, 2026, at Prairie Ridge High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

A howling wind out of the south toppled Prairie Ridge’s flag pole behind the fence in center field.

The baseball that Cameron Davis sent flying out of the park didn’t require even a puff from Mother Nature.

“Once I saw it go up, I was like, ‘It’s got a chance,’ ” Davis said. “When I saw it go out, I was like, ‘Boom. Let’s go.’ It was awesome.”

Prairie Ridge’s performance was equally magnificent.

Led by Davis’ 3-for-3 effort, which included his two-run homer to left field in the second inning and five RBIs, the Wolves dispatched Cary-Grove 16-0 in 3½ innings Wednesday in a rematch of the teams’ Fox Valley Conference opener Tuesday.

Maddon McKim (solo shot) and Gavin Piekos (three-run shot) also homered for Prairie Ridge (7-1, 2-0), which took advantage of a whipping wind blowing out toward left and center field. Piekos (2 for 3, four RBIs) and Becket Breseman (1 for 3) had wind-aided singles in a 13-run third inning, which also saw a ball dropped by the fence.

Cameron Davis (Joe Aguilar)

“That wind was crazy today,” Davis said.

Prairie Ridge graduated a loaded class that helped coach Glen Pecoraro win 27 games in his final season, but the Wolves have continued to win. Their sweep of C-G (3-5, 0-2) extended their winning streak to seven games since a season-opening loss to Fremd.

“I think our kids are very resilient, they work hard and there are a lot of kids that are trying to prove themselves,” first-year coach and Prairie Ridge alumnus Austin Padjen said. “The nice thing about this group is they don’t care what happens. They’re just going to play hard, and they’re going to play baseball. It’s a very close group. It’s probably one of the closet groups I’ve ever had the privilege of coaching.”

The Wolves had 10 hits and drew two walks against three pitchers, and Colt Zaleski did his part on the mound as well. The senior right-hander got some early defensive help from second baseman Zach Techen.

Zach Techen (Joe Aguilar)

Oskar Freund led off the game for C-G with a double, and Mason Klimek’s walk put Trojans on first and second with none out. Jack Barcy then hit a screamer up the middle, but Techen dove to his right to make the catch. Zaleski then got a fielder’s choice and groundout to escape the inning unscathed.

“I was just trying to minimize the damage, trying to make the play and trying to back up my pitcher,” said Techen, a junior and varsity rookie. “That’s a big spot for him. He’s got to throw strikes, and he’s got to trust us.”

“That just changes the whole game,” C-G coach Kyle Williams said of Techen’s defensive gem. “They did that both of these last two games. They’re always strong defensively.”

A gust of wind blows off Prairie Ridge’s Colt Zaleski’s cap as he throws a pitch during a Fox Valley Conference baseball game against Prairie Ridge on April 8, 2026, at Prairie Ridge High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

Zaleski pitched all four innings. He struck out four and walked three. The only other hit he allowed was an infield single to Brady Bauer.

“That pitcher had an excellent game plan that he executed well and had us swinging over things,” Williams said after his Trojans were shut out for the second day in a row. “We couldn’t square up anything or get it in the air to take advantage of the elements.”

McKim’s homer to center field in the bottom of the first started the scoring. Davis’ homer, the second of the season for the junior designated hitter, came with Jack Dahlem aboard.

The Wolves sent 17 batters to the plate in the third. Gabe Winkelman (1 for 3), McKim (1 for 2), Piekos and Jack Spindler (1 for 3) each scored twice. Piekos’ homer was a line drive to left.

Prairie Ridge’s Gavin Piekos celebrates his three-run homer with teammates during a Fox Valley Conference baseball game against Cary-Grove on April 8, 2026, at Prairie Ridge High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

“Padjen is doing a really good job,” Davis said. “I’m proud of these guys. They’re doing really well. I’m hoping to keep winning and see these guys grow.”

Despite the wind howling out, Padjen said the game plan wasn’t to hit balls in the air.

“We always talk about simple approaches,” Padjen said. “There’s no trying to launch baseballs. My message was we have to play the game the right way, we have to play catch, we have to catch the baseball, especially on a day like this.”

C-G threatened again in the third, as Barcy and Dylan Dumele drew back-to-back two-out walks. But Zaleski got a swinging strike out, his third of the inning.

“I think the biggest thing has been the brotherhood, never giving up, always coming back,” Techen said. “The bonds that we have on this team are unlike any other team. We’re so close outside of baseball, so I think that helps a lot.”