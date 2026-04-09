McHenry house uninhabitable after garage fire spreads to home, shed, neighbor’s garage

A McHenry resident is left without a home for the time being after a fire that started in a detached garage spread to the home and two other structures early Thursday morning, officials report.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to a call at 2:20 a.m. Thursday to the 4400 block of West Parkway Avenue for a reported structure fire. First responders arrived within four minutes to a “detached garage fully involved with fire and extending to the residence, a nearby shed and a neighboring garage,” according to a district news release.

Crews initiated an aggressive attack that involved multiple fire hoses on all the structures. The fire was brought under control within about 15 minutes, officials said in the release.

One occupant safely evacuated before firefighters arrived. After multiple searches, no other occupants were located, according to the release. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The home is deemed uninhabitable, and the American Red Cross is assisting the homeowner.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

Fire stations from Cary, Crystal Lake, Fox Lake, Nunda, Richmond, Round Lake, Spring Grove, Wauconda and Wonder Lake assisted in the call.