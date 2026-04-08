Horse saved from floodwaters by Marengo firefighters returns home

Troy, the Marengo-area horse that was swept into floodwaters on Friday night and saved during an hours-long operation on Saturday, is home.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts and others involved in his rescue were on hand Wednesday as Troy was returned to his barn on Anthony Road in unincorporated Marengo.

A horse was rescued from a flooded creek near Marengo Saturday, April 4, 2026. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue District)

In front of gathered media, the pony emerged from a trailer early Wednesday afternoon and received an embrace from its owner.

Boone Creek was, at spots, 15 feet deep following last week’s heavy rains, according to fire district officials, and it was unknown exactly when he was swept out.

But when firefighters arrived for the early-morning call, they found the horse standing in floodwaters, 600 feet from the nearest bank, fire officials said.

Initially, the first team reached the horse by boat, carefully working in the fast-moving water. Additional personnel, including horse veterinarian Dr. Nicky Wessel, waded into the waters to assist.

The veterinarian was boated across the creek to a small peninsula where Troy had found footing. There, Wessel began administering medication and taking steps to stabilize the horse - who she said was suffering from significant hypothermia.

Swift water rescuers from other fire districts were brought to the scene for additional expertise and manpower, according to officials.

With their assistance, Troy was safely guided across the creek and its elevated flood conditions. Nearly two dozen personnel worked in the water and creek bank, moving Troy into the adjacent road.

In the late afternoon, he was loaded into a trailer and taken by Wessel to her veterinary clinic, Cutting Edge Equine Veterinary Services, for continued care.

One person who assisted with the rescue was taken to a local hospital for cold exposure, officials said.

A horse was rescued from a flooded creek near Marengo Saturday, April 4, 2026. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue District)

“It was a challenging and time-sensitive rescue, but we are pleased with the outcome,” said Chief John Kimmel.

“Floodwaters can be unpredictable and dangerous for both people and animals. We appreciate the coordinated efforts of all personnel who assisted with bringing this incident to a successful conclusion.”

Check back for more on the horse’s return home.