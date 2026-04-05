IDOT worker injured in crash Friday on Route 120 near McHenry

An Illinois Department of Transportation worker was injured after a vehicle crashed into an IDOT truck while crews worked on storm damage Friday morning along Route 120 near McHenry.

The crash happened about 4:40 a.m. Friday when a civilian driver struck an IDOT truck with an employee sitting inside, McHenry Township Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Chris Kozel said in an email to Shaw Local.

The IDOT employee was transported to a hospital with injuries believed not to be life-threatening, Kozel said. The civilian driver declined further medical assistance.

Route 120 was closed at the time because of power lines and telephone poles damaged from Thursday evening’s storms.

IDOT representatives could not be immediately reached for comment.