Horse rescued from floodwaters near Marengo after hours-long effort

A horse was rescued from a flooded creek near Marengo Saturday, April 4, 2026. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue District)

A horse was rescued from floodwaters at Coon Creek area near Marengo Saturday in a challenging, hours-long operation.

A horse was rescued from a flooded creek near Marengo Saturday, April 4, 2026. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue District)

First responders were notified of a potential animal water rescue along Anthony Road near Marengo early Saturday and then spent several hours working to get the animal out, Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts spokesperson Alex Vucha said,

Firefighters and McHenry County Sheriff’s deputies found the horse standing in floodwaters around 600 feet from the nearest shore.

“Coon Creek had overflowed its banks following recent storms, and it is believed the horse had been swept away overnight. With cold water temperatures and an unknown amount of time spent in the water, the situation quickly became time sensitive,” Vucha said.

A horse was rescued near Marengo Saturday April 4, 2026. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

Crews evaluated the conditions and the strength of the current and developed a rescue plan. A team used a boat to reach the horse, while additional personnel and a veterinarian waded toward the creek. The boat crew took the veterinarian “across the creek to a small peninsula where the horse had taken footing,” Vucha said.

The veterinarian began providing care, administering medication and working to stabilize the horse, which Vucha said was “suffering from significant hypothermia.”

Crews upgraded the call to bring more swift water technicians “for specialized expertise and manpower. With their assistance, the horse was carefully guided across the creek,” Vucha said.

Nearly two dozen personnel worked to move the horse to the roadway once at the edge of the creek, Vucha said.

Vucha added the creek is estimated to be around 15 feet deep because of elevated flood conditions.

A horse was rescued near Marengo Saturday April 4, 2026. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

The horse was then placed into a trailer and taken to a veterinary facility for further treatment, Vucha said, adding the animal was moved from the scene late in the afternoon Saturday.

One person who had initially assisted with the rescue was taken to the hospital for evaluation for cold exposure.

“It was a challenging and time-sensitive rescue, but we are pleased with the outcome,” Chief John Kimmel said in a news release. “Floodwaters can be unpredictable and dangerous for both people and animals. We appreciate the coordinated efforts of all personnel who assisted with bringing this incident to a successful conclusion.”

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts thanked veterinarian Nicky Wessel with Cutting Edge Equine Veterinary Services “for her critical role in caring for the animal during the rescue,” and McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Derick Waters for assisting at the scene, mutual aid agencies and dispatchers for coordinating the response.

A horse was rescued near Marengo Saturday April 4, 2026. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

The Wisconsin Large Animal Emergency Response Technical Response Team also provided support.