2026 Northwest Herald boys track and field season preview capsules

Prairie Ridge’s Alex Trejo wins the 110-meter hurdles in the Fox Valley Conference Meet last year at Huntley High School in Huntley. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central

Coach: Daniel Morgan (second season)

Last year’s finish: Eighth in FVC Meet, tied for 16th in Class 3A Huntley Sectional

Top returning athletes: Zach Hultgren, sr. (throws); Gavin Klingberg, sr. (hurdles/400); Max Gemelli, sr. (triple jump/sprints); Adin Swan, sr. (sprints); Lennox Lenart, so. (sprints); Connor Kudelka, jr. (sprints); Jason Davis, jr. (pole vault); Jaden Merigold, jr. (pole vault); Brandon Pflug, jr. (800/400)

Top new athletes: Ethan Domaleczny, fr. (hurdles/400); Markus Hansen, fr. (high jump); Maddox Dunmore, fr. (jumps/sprints)

Worth noting: Hultgren, a Miami (Ohio) football commit, leads a strong group of throwers for the Rockets, who did not advance anyone to state last spring. “I think we will be strongest in our field events this year, specifically shot put,” Morgan said. “On the track, we should be strong in the 300 hurdles. We have a mix of experienced leaders on this team, with quite a few underclassmen that will grow a lot this year. We are looking to build off last year’s young team and continue to get better as the season goes on.”

Cary-Grove

Coach: Mark Anderson (second season)

Last year’s finish: Fifth in FVC Meet, seventh in Class 3A Huntley Sectional, tied for 21st in state meet

Top returning athletes: Jameson Tenopir, sr. (distance); Logan Abrams, sr. (throws); Jonny Lima, sr. (sprints); Ethan Ehlebracht, sr. (sprints); Nate Jonas, sr. (jumps); Brandon Freund, sr. (sprints); Eddie Matanda, sr. (sprints); James Murdough, jr. (sprints/middle distance); Kyle Drews, jr. (sprints); Parker Woestman, jr. (pole vault)

Top new athletes: Lucas Kephart, jr. (distance); Nate Kephart, jr. (distance); Jack Jadown, jr. (throws); Travis Evelo, so. (sprints/jumps); Diego Guerrero, so. (sprints/jumps); Aaron Milewski, so. (distance); Tyler Verseman, so. (throws); Dylan Tenopir, so. (hurdles/jumps); Ty Tenopir, fr. (sprints/jumps); Leo Zavala, fr. (sprints); Mikey Starr, fr. (distance)

Worth noting: The Trojans boast two of the area’s best dual-sport athletes in Jameson Tenopir and Abrams, who also excel in cross country and football, respectively. Both seniors have competed at state the past two springs, and Abrams is a three-time state qualifier. Tenopir finished fourth in the Class 3A 1,600 meters at state last year, while Abrams medaled in the shot put (fifth) and discus (seventh). “Throws are very good as is usually the case with C-G,” Anderson said. “Our sprints and jumps are much improved and more competitive, and I believe our distance will have a little bit of depth behind Jameson.” ... Anderson said his Trojans are “hard-working and buying into what the new coaching staff is bringing to the table. We are seeing a big culture change, and I believe we will be a more competitive varsity team this year.”

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Jonathan Byham (first season)

Last year’s finish: Sixth in FVC Meet, ninth in Class 3A Huntley Sectional

Top returning athletes: Amana Omale, sr. (distance/middle distance); Oliver Lavaty, jr. (middle distance/sprints); Chase Teresi, jr. (distance); Eric Wang, sr. (hurdles/sprints); Reed Mihelich, sr. (distance); James Douglas, sr. (pole vault)

Worth noting: Omale and Mihelich ran on the Tigers’ sectional-winning 4x400 relay last spring and are the team’s only returning state qualifiers. Omale was an all-state cross country runner last fall, placing 22nd in Class 2A. ... Byham replaces longtime coach Brian Seaver, who took over the boys basketball program.

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Ryan Felz (fourth season)

Last year’s finish: Seventh in FVC Meet, 15th in Class 3A Huntley Sectional

Top returning athletes: Joey Gonzalez, sr. (distance); Chad Wehby, sr. (distance); Brady Haselhoff, so. (high jump/long jump/sprints); Scott Yassick, jr. (sprints)

Top new athletes: Matthew Cianciarulo, fr. (hurdles/sprints)

Worth noting: The Gators did not have a state qualifier last fall. Gonzalez is a veteran of state cross country meets. “Expectations are to show up every day and grind,” Felz said. “We are a blue-collar team. No superstars. Just a bunch of hardworking dudes.”

Dundee-Crown’s Oreoluwa Sobodu (left) and St. Charles North’s Wylder Smith (right) compete in the 100-meter dash during the Kane County Championships last year at St. Charles North. (Sandy Bressner)

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Matt D’Angelo (10th season)

Last year’s finish: Third in FVC Meet, fourth in Class 3A Hoffman Estates Sectional

Top returning athletes: Oreoluwa Sobodu, sr. (sprints); Kyle Brents, sr. (sprints/jumps); Leon Metcalf, sr. (sprints/jumps); Gavin Fernstrom, sr. (sprints); Rylan Schmidt, sr. (pole vault); Josh Michalski, jr. (distance); Logan Grey, jr. (distance); Anthony Spain, jr. (sprints); Maxx Posecion, jr. (pole vault); Anthony Looze, sr. (throws)

Top new athletes: Ethan Nkandu, so. (sprints); Gavin Ivelic, jr. (pole vault); Anthony Pittman, so. (sprints); Frank Moskalik, jr. (distance); A.J. Chrusniak, jr. (hurdles); Gage Wiebenga, so. (hurdles/sprints)

Worth noting: The Chargers are primed for a big spring after winning the FVC indoor championship for the first time since 2008. Last season, Sobodu qualified in all four of his sprint events in the sectional, winning the 100 and 200 dashes and running legs on the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Brents has qualified for state in the high jump the past two springs, and last year he ran on the state-qualifying 4x200 relay. Metcalf (triple jump), Fernstrom (4x200 relay) and Spain (4x100 relay) also ran at state last year. “This will be our deepest and most well-rounded track team in years,” D’Angelo said. “We will be really strong in the jumps, pole vault and the sprints with multiple strong distance contributors. The team wants to follow up a strong indoor showing by challenging for the FVC outdoor championship as well as a strong showing in the state series. The goal is to have patience, trust the process and build toward a strong championship showing in the month of May.”

Hampshire

Coach: Robert Homola (sixth season)

Last year’s finish: Ninth in FVC Meet, tied for 16th in Class 3A Huntley Sectional

Top returning athletes: Tyler Brown, sr. (sprints); DeMario Prude, sr. (sprints); Nevelette Johnson, jr. (sprints); Anthony Smith, jr. (jumps); Jake Olson, sr.(throws)

Top new athletes: Nigel Gay, jr. (middle distance); Hudson Cuplin, so. (distance); Knox Homola, so. (throws); Lucas Pagan, jr. (distance); Roman LaSalvia, jr. (jumps); Dylan Kukla, so. (sprints)

Worth noting: The Whip-Purs won the FVC in 2023 but haven’t had much success on the track the past two springs. “We have a lot of new athletes this year,” Coach Homola said. “We have had some real success in the mid-distance events this winter. We have some throwers looking to have some success in discus. We are hoping to mix some of our old faces with some new faces to make some competitive relay teams.”

Huntley

Coach: Chris Maxedon (eighth season)

Last year’s finish: First in FVC Meet, third in Class 3A Huntley Sectional, tied for 29th in state meet

Top returning athletes: Andrew Raistrick, sr. (distance); Nathan Sauber, sr. (distance); Ryan Wabel, sr. (throws); Matthew Schroeder, jr. (hurdles/jumps); Dane Peterson, jr. (sprints); Thayer Sargent, sr. (sprints); Alex Beltramini, jr. (sprints)

Top new athletes: Joseph Zawacki, fr. (distance); Joseph Sittler, fr. (distance); Mark Omoniyi, so. (distance); Anthony Madison, so. (jumps/sprints); Jacob Marx, jr. (jumps); Tulowani Ajayi, jr. (throws); Shrindev Dorjgotov, jr. (pole vault)

Worth noting: The Red Raiders won the FVC championship for the third year in a row last spring. They graduated a strong group led by Tommy Nitz (Coastal Carolina), who won the Class 3A 1,600 meters at state. Raistrick also qualified for state in the 1,600 and is the team’s only returning state qualifier. “We are young but talented,” Maxedon said. “Distance is definitely a strength, and the depth of our sprinters will be a positive. If our young guys continue to improve, we could have a very fun season.”

Jacobs

Coach: Jason Borhart (24th season)

Last year’s finish: Second in FVC Meet, fifth in Class 3A Huntley Sectional, tied for 35th in state meet

Top returning athletes: Connor Uhler, sr. (throws); Austin Stevenson, sr. (distance); Kieran Nally, jr. (sprints/hurdles); Gavin Glosson, so. (distance); Logan Henning, so. (sprints/long jump); Jacob Kania, so. (distance)

Top new athletes: Andrew Kroeger, jr. (distance); Gabe Katsahanius, so. (middle distance); Jaden Thomas, so. (sprints); Jevoni Ellis, fr. (sprints/triple jump); Cameron Sumling, fr. (sprints/hurdles); Jonathan Wagus, fr. (sprints)

Worth noting: The Golden Eagles won the McHenry County Meet last year and finished one point behind Huntley in the FVC Meet. They were hit hard by graduation. Nally helped the 4x100 relay finish first in the sectional. Stevenson and Kania ran on the state-qualifying 4x800 relay. “We graduated some very strong performers last year, and we will be very young this year,” Borhart said. “We are excited about our young talent and hope they learn how to do things the correct way early on.”

McHenry

Coach: Dennis Hutchinson (12th season)

Last year’s finish: 10th in FVC Meet, 13th in Grayslake Central Sectional

Top returning athletes: Nate Martin, sr. (distance); Myles Wagner, sr. (distance); Jonah Miller, sr. (sprints); James Butler, sr. (sprints); Jayden Linderman, jr. (sprints/jumps); Oliver Sznyterman, sr. (sprints)

Top new athletes: Enoch John, sr. (jumps); Jake Miller, fr. (throws)

Worth noting: Martin and Wagner starred in cross country, with Wagner qualifying for state last fall. The Warriors did not advance any individuals to the state meet last spring. “Well-rounded group led by a great group of seniors,” Hutchinson said. “Improved from a 10th-place finish indoors last season to a fourth-place finish this season.”

Prairie Ridge's Jacob Prechel competes in the 400-meter run during the IHSA Class 2A state finals last year at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Mike Frericks (fourth season)

Last year’s finish: Fourth in FVC Meet, first in Class 2A Marmion Sectional

Top returning athletes: Jacob Prechel, jr. (sprints); Colin Witowski, sr. (sprints); Alex Trejo, sr. (hurdles); Logan Thennes, sr. (sprints/jumps); Conner Pearson, sr. (pole vault); Bodhi Lee, sr. (sprints); Thomas Henry, jr. (distance); Steven Randles, jr. (distance); Everett Stone, so. (jumps); Kye Gunter, so. (distance)

Top new athletes: Leo Ruiz, fr. (hurdles); Eli Ruiz, fr. (jumps); Tyler Sjoblom, so. (distance); Logan Lancaster, fr. (distance); Ben Hayden, fr. (distance)

Worth noting: The Wolves seek their third-straight sectional title. Prechel earned a seventh-place state medal in the Class 2A 400 meters last spring after winning the event in the sectional, while Trejo qualified for state in the 110 and 300 hurdles. Trejo also ran on the Wolves’ sectional-winning 4x100 relay with Witowski and Thennes. Prechel, Witowski and Lee comprised the Wolves’ state-qualifying 4x400 relay. The state-qualifying 4x800 relay returns all four runners in Henry, Randles, Lee and Gunter. Thennes also qualified for state in the long jump. “PR boys track has big expectations for the upcoming season,” Frericks said. “We are trying to compete for an FVC title, along with breaking more school records in the hurdles and sprints. Our strength is the fact that we have an all-around team. We feel like we can compete for medals in most events on the track and in the field.”

Harvard’s Braden Wittum reacts after competing in the shot put in the Kishwaukee River Conference Meet last year at Richmond-Burton High School in Richmond. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

Kishwaukee River Conference

Harvard

Coach: Daniel Cain (first season)

Last year’s finish: Eighth in KRC Meet, 11th in Class 2A Marmion Sectional

Top returning athletes: Braden Wittum, jr. (throws); Bryan Hernandez, sr. (throws); Cristian Pagles, sr. (sprints); Nate Alvarez, jr. (sprints/long jump); Edward Rosales, sr. (sprints)

Top new athletes: Kevin Morales, jr. (triple jump); Steve Valdez Esquivel, jr. (400/800); Jonny Meza, jr. (200/400/800)

Worth noting: Wittum is a two-time state qualifier in the shot put. He won the shot put in the KRC Meet last year and was runner-up in the discus. Hernandez is another strong thrower with state potential for the Hornets. “This season, our track team will rely on its strength in throws,” said Cain, who replaces Adam Maslowski. “Our inexperienced mid-distance show promise and could develop into a strength for us. We’re excited to see our athletes continue to grow, improve and challenge themselves as they compete against strong programs across the conference this season.”

Johnsburg

Coach: Chris Setzler (25th season)

Last year’s finish: Sixth in KRC Meet, ninth in Class 2A Marmion Sectional, tied for 41st in state meet

Top returning athletes: Jared Lopez, sr. (pole vault); Kainoa Ancog, sr. (pole vault); Grady Smith, so. (distance); Shawn Halloran, sr. (high jump/sprints); Carson Jones, jr. (sprints); Brennan Ducak, so. (sprints/jumps)

Top new athletes: Nico Hartmann, fr. (sprints/hurdles/distance); Kai Surdick, so. (sprints/pole vault); Chase Vogel, so. (sprints/pole vault)

Worth noting: The Skyhawks return a trio of state qualifiers in Smith (3,200), Ancog (pole vault) and Lopez (pole vault). “We have a good number of athletes for us, led by three returning state qualifiers and several KRC scorers,” Setzler said. “We’re looking to improve our finish in the KRC, qualify more athletes for the IHSA state meet and bring home state medals.”

Marengo

Coach: Brad Wignes (11th season)

Last year’s finish: Seventh in KRC Meet, 10th in Class 2A Marmion Sectional

Top returning athletes: Jackson Heimsoth, jr. (sprints); Grant Heimsoth, jr. (sprints); Michael Gieseke, jr. (sprints); Pierce Scheidler, sr. (sprints); Jackson Knake, jr. (sprints/jumps); Gavin Baros, sr. (sprints); Jacob Leidig, sr. (throws); Josh Woodcock, jr. (distance)

Top new athletes: Sam Tucker, jr. (sprints); Ryker Schubert, fr. (distance); Connor Sacco, sr. (jumps); Brighton Toppel, fr. (sprints/jumps); Brady Zuidema, fr. (sprints/jumps)

Worth noting: The Indians return three of the four members of their 4x200 relay team that qualified for state last year. Those athletes are the Heimsoths and Gieseke. Jackson Heimsoth also qualified for state in the 200 meters. “We have a solid group of juniors and seniors that are eager to build off of their success from last year,” Wignes said. “Our goal is to improve our standings in the KRC and get more people down to state.”

Richmond-Burton

Coach: John Osmanski (10th season)

Last year’s finish: Second in KRC Meet, sixth in Class 2A Marmion Sectional

Top returning athletes: Gavin McInnis, jr. (distance); Forest Wells, jr. (distance); Nick Kyes, jr. (sprints); Gavin Saranzak, jr. (sprints); Hunter Carley, jr. (sprints); Riley Shea, jr. (throws)

Top new athletes: Zach Huston, jr. (pole vault/hurdles); Aiden Henson, so. (jumps); Travis Roberts, jr. (pole vault/sprints); Easton Wold, jr. (jumps)

Worth noting: The Rockets return several state qualifiers in Shea (discus), McInnis (4x800 relay), Wells (4x800 relay) and Kyes (4x400 relay), as well as several juniors who improved as last season went on. “We look to contend for the conference title and continue to qualify as many as we can to the state meet,” Osmanski said.

Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt wins the 1,600-meter run in the Kishwaukee River Conference Meet last year at Richmond-Burton High School in Richmond. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

Woodstock

Coach: Lisa Kunzie (sixth season)

Last year’s finish: First in KRC Meet, eighth in Class 2A Marmion Sectional, tied for 66th in state meet

Top returning athletes: Ellery Shutt, sr. (distance); Ty Steponaitis, sr. (triple jump); Colton Medley, sr. (110 hurdles); Jason Trojan, sr. (300 hurdles); Braedon Schwanke, sr. (sprints); Connor Calvin-Garcia, jr. (pole vault); Tommy Jackson, jr. (throws); Jared Kay, jr. (sprints); Mason Harders, jr. (sprints); Marc Thomas, so. (sprints); Emmett Riffe, so. (sprints)

Top new athletes: Josh Rankin, fr. (sprints); Amiriyon Harper, fr. (sprints); Bresden Shutt, fr. (distance); Cole Malo, fr. (distance)

Worth noting: The Blue Streaks won their third KRC title in the past four years last spring. Shutt has run at state each of his first three seasons. Steponaitis (triple jump) and Calvin-Garcia (pole vault) each qualified for state last year. “This is our biggest team yet, though it’s pretty young,” Kunzie said. “Our boys team numbers absolutely exploded this season as we have 80 registered athletes (17 freshmen, 31 sophomores, 15 juniors, 17 seniors). With these numbers, our team as a whole is a mix of ‘young and rebuilding’ and ‘experienced, state-qualifying caliber.’ One of the biggest strengths of our program is the specific expertise and experience of our track staff, volunteers included. Our coaches are highly skilled and care a lot about our athletes as people and competitors. Our other strength lies in strong leadership and mentoring from our upperclassmen, especially with a group of this size. They are great teachers, supporters and teammates. Overall, our goal is to be competitive as a team, but more so, to help our athletes put systems in place to achieve their goals, challenge themselves, grow from failure and practice respect and sportsmanship.”

Woodstock North

Coach: Colin Strader (first season)

Last year’s finish: Third in KRC Meet, fifth in Class 2A Marmion Sectional

Top returning athletes: Adan Castaneda, jr. (sprints); JR Fadahunsi, sr. (sprints); George Kingos, sr. (sprints); Jovan Suay, jr. (sprints)

Worth noting: Fadahunsi qualified for state in the 400 meters last spring, and the Thunder return most of their sprint-relay members. “We are looking to build on that momentum this year,” said Strader, who replaces John Fredericks. “My primary goal is to provide our athletes with the resources and support they need to reach their full potential. For our returning athletes, we are focused on hitting new personal records. For our newcomers, we are encouraging them to experiment with new events to find where they can best contribute to the team’s overall success. Our greatest strength is inheriting a well-organized program backed by a dedicated team.”

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central

Coach: Emily D’Antonio (second season)

Last year’s finish: Sixth in CCC Meet, eighth in Class 1A Oregon Sectional

Top returning athletes: Luke Aragona, sr. (sprints/horizontal jumps); Wilson Jakubowicz, jr. (sprints/jumps); Mike Schmid, jr. (sprints/jumps); Armani Massey, so. (throws); Max Kinney, jr. (sprints); Oliver Ebel, so. (middle distance/distance); Colston Monti, so. (sprints); Nico Zecchin, jr. (middle distance); Ian Hild, so. (throws)

Top new athletes: Aaden Brandt, so. (sprints); Mateo May, fr. (sprints/long jump); Zach Leitzen, fr. (sprints/triple jump); George Kordopitoulas, jr. (throws)

Worth noting: The Hurricanes have a returning state qualifier in Jakubowicz, who qualified in the 100 meters. “Our team is balanced for the first time in a few years,” D’Antonio said. “Our core sprints group has sophomore, junior and senior representation in all the short sprints and relays, and our middle distance and distance core is one of the biggest we have had as well. This offseason, Wilson Jakubowicz, Max Kinny, Colston Monti, Mike Schmid and Luke Aragona worked very hard, and they have state-qualifying goals for their 4x200 relay. We should be competitive in our jumps and throws as well. The hard part will be deciding who will compete at some of the larger limited-entry meets, but that’s a good problem to have.”

Northeastern Athletic Conference

Alden-Hebron

Coach: Joe Mihevc (second season)

Last year’s finish: Second in NAC Meet, 13th in Class 1A Oregon Sectional

Top returning athletes: Matthew Naninni, sr. (throws/relays); Colton Crowell, sr. (throws/relays); Nick Heber, sr. (long distance/jumps)

Top new athletes: Caleb Linneman, so. (sprints/relays); Clark Vanderstappen, fr. (middle distance/long distance); Ethan Schinske, sr. (middle distance/long distance)

Worth noting: The Giants were runners-up in the NAC Meet last spring and return a good nucleus of athletes. “We are looking to build on a positive season last year,” Mihevc said. “Our seniors will be leading the team this year, and our new athletes will be contributing in many different ways throughout the season. One of our strengths is our throwers, who improved a lot last year, and I anticipate more growth from them this season. Even with some new faces this year, our relays should continue to run well and will continue to be a strength to our team. I expect some strong individual performances in both the sprinting events and the long-distance events as well.”