Buffalo Wild Wings in Morris closed for good as of Sunday

Blazin Wings, Inc. doing business as Buffalo Wild Wings, is completing construction in order to open in Morris on April 4. (Heidi Litchfield)

The Buffalo Wild Wings at 2685 Sycamore Drive in Morris announced over the weekend that it is closing its doors.

The business’s last day of operation was Sunday.

“We are incredibly grateful for your support, loyalty, and the memories we have shared over the years,” reads the statement posted to the restaurant’s front door. “It has truly meant so much to our entire team.”

The statement said those looking for Buffalo Wild Wings food can visit the Oswego and Shorewood locations.

Buffalo Wild Wings opened in Morris in March 2016.