After wrong-fuel snafu causes six-figure repair bill, Lake in the Hills gets new supplier

Lake in the Hills Public Works vehicles are shown in an undated file photo. (Matthew Apgar)

Lake in the Hills has a new fuel supplier, weeks after the village was left with a repair bill of over $300,000 after officials said its former vendor mistakenly put hundreds of gallons of unleaded gasoline in diesel tanks of public work trucks.

The Village Board on Thursday voted to approve a contract with Al Warren Oil Co. Inc. The board didn’t discuss the fuel contract, but it happened to be up for renewal as public works trucks are being cycled out for repairs.

Public Works Director Ryan McDillon confirmed the Al Warren Oil Co. contract replaced the one the village had with former vendor Avalon Petroleum.

McDillon said previously the village would go out to bid for its fuel supply, as is routine with large contracts. McDillon said previously Avalon was welcome to participate in the bidding process, but said Thursday the company ultimately did not do so.

The newly approved fuel contract runs for 2026, according to village documents. It carries a price tag of just over $250,000 and covers all village vehicles.

Avalon, the previous fuel vendor, accidentally filled the public works trucks’ diesel tank with 850 gallons of unleaded gasoline shortly before a winter storm, McDillon previously said.

The gas got into about two dozen public works vehicles that were filled up or topped off before the November snowstorm. While the village was clearing the roads, multiple vehicles “began to exhibit loss of power” and dashboard error codes, McDillon said.

Lake in the Hills previously approved more than $320,000 in repair payments for the damaged trucks, though officials are trying to recoup their costs. Roughly two dozen public works vehicles got the wrong fuel and were included in the approved payments. McDillon said Thursday six trucks had cycled through the repair process.

No one from Avalon Petroleum was immediately available for comment on Friday.