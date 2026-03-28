McHenry man not guilty by reason of insanity in ‘slashing’ of relative

A judge ruled has ruled that a McHenry man is not guilty by reason of insanity for slashing a relative in the face and head with a knife.

Brandon Motter, 30, appeared before Judge Tiffany Davis for a bench trial Thursday on charges of aggravated battery and first-degree attempted murder. There were no arguments, witness testimony or evidence presented.

Instead, Motter’s defense attorney and the prosecutor agreed to stipulations and presented Davis with evidence and witness statements, which she read to herself.

Motter’s and the victim’s family also agreed to the stipulation, both attorneys said. A stipulation is a formal, binding legal agreement regarding specific facts, evidence or procedural matters. By stipulating, parties agree not to contest certain issues.

Authorities said that on or about Dec. 21, 2023, Motter slashed a relative who is older than 60 once in the left cheek and once in his head, causing lacerations that required “immediate medical attention” and “numerous stitches to close the wound,” according to court records.

Motter was initially charged with six counts of aggravated domestic battery, criminal complaint shows. Later, the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s office added a charge of first-degree attempted murder, a Class X felony that could have sent Motter to prison up to 30 years if he’d been convicted, the indictment shows.

About six months after his arrest, Motter was deemed unfit to stand trial. A few months later, with mental health treatment, he was again determined to be fit enough for his trial to proceed, records show.

After the judge’s ruling Thursday, Motter was taken into custody by the Illinois Department of Human Services. Because of the verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity, he will be housed in a mental health facility, orders filed in McHenry County court show.